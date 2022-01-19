Corinthians formalizes proposal to Diego Costa, pleases businessmen and waits for a response from the striker

The 33-year-old striker is free after agreeing to leave Atlético-MG, where he was Brazilian champion and of the Copa do Brasil in 2021

If it depends on Corinthians, The Sylvinho’s number 9 next season will be Diego Costa. The São Paulo club formalized an offer to the player, free after leaving Atlético-MG, and awaits an answer to finally end the search for a strong striker.

According to the ESPN, Diego’s businessmen liked the corinthian proposal, which includes a two-year contract, up to December 2023, and salaries shared with the company Taunsa. All that remains is the player’s endorsement for the novel to be closed.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

In the conversation with the businessmen, Corinthians made it clear how far they can go financially to have the striker, who, if accepted, I would earn a little less than in the times of Atlético-MG. The project was seen as interesting, mainly because it offered the gunner the role of “protagonist“.

There is no set deadline for Diego Costa to decide whether or not to play for Corinthians. The club knows it has competition for the player, but believes he is in a good position, as none of the polls for the striker are from a big club.

Behind the scenes, it is speculated that Corinthians’ biggest competitor in the business is from Spain, where Diego Costa lived the best years of his career, with the shirt of the Madrid’s athletic.

Recently, the striker was also ventilated in the Arsenal, rival of Chelsea, another club that Diego Costa shone in the past. However, according to the newspaper The Sun, the player would like to work again with Willian, great reinforcement of Corinthians in 2021.

If he closes with Timão, Diego Costa would arrive supported by a partner company of the club, which has already helped in recent signings, such as the midfielder Paulinho. He would be another star of the cast, alongside Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian, Róger Guedes and Paulinho himself.

The European football window closes on January 31, which could delay an immediate response from Diego to Corinthians. The São Paulo club, which dreamed of Edinson Cavani, shows confidence that it has found the number 9 shirt to be the icing on the cake for the squad. All that’s missing is the player’s sim.