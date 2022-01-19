Corinthians is confident for Diego Costa and discards Arthur

The soap opera starring Corinthians in search of an internationally renowned number 9 may be close to an outcome. Timão’s board presented a salary offer to Diego Costa and is confident in the ‘yes’ of the former Atlético-MG, who also analyzes proposals from Spanish football. In this scenario and also due to the financial condition of the Parque São Jorge club, the investment by Arthur Cabral is ruled out.

Although it does not confirm the values, Corinthians offered something around R$ 1.4 million monthly for Diego Costa to sign a contract valid until the end of 2023, precisely when the administration of President Duilio Monteiro Alves ends. To make the hiring possible, the board has the support of Grupo Taunsa — the same company that pays 100% of Paulinho’s salaries.

Before looking for the striker, the board of Corinthians presented the name to agribusiness investors and received the approval to negotiate with the striker. After all, without the partnership, the search for a number 9 with this profile would not be possible. For now, Timão does not have an agreement with the company for the division of the athlete’s salaries, something that will only happen after a positive nod from Diego Costa.

Corinthians is confident that it will close a deal in the coming days and will have the number 9 as the protagonist of the squad for the Libertadores dispute. There is even the possibility that Taunsa will pay the full salary of the striker and, even if that doesn’t happen, the club believes that it should not significantly increase its payroll – currently in the range of R$ 14 million per month.

The focus on Diego Costa is given by the athlete’s profile, which meets the parameters designed by the marketing department of Corinthians. In addition, the player is free on the ball market after terminating with Galo and, therefore, Timão would not have to pay anything to bring him permanently.

It is precisely for financial reasons that the name of Arthur Cabral is discarded in Parque São Jorge. The player has a contract with Basel, from Switzerland, until June 2023, and to get him out of Europe, Corinthians would have to pay 15 million euros (R$93.9 million at the current price).

With a debt close to R$ 1 billion, Alvinegro has no cash to make the investment. As much as Basel agreed to release the athlete on loan, the profile would still not fit that outlined by the Corinthians board. The moment is waiting for Diego Costa.