Corinthians is denounced by the events in the duel with Grêmio

The STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice) prosecutor denounced Corinthians in article 213 of the CBJD (Brazilian Sports Justice Code) for the events at Neo Química Arena in the game against Grêmio, on December 5th of last year. The trial takes place next Monday (24th) and, if found guilty, Timão can pay a fine of up to R$100,000 and lose control of the field in up to ten matches.

Bruno Arleu de Araújo, from Rio de Janeiro, responsible for conducting the confrontation between São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, published in the summary that Corinthians fans threw an object towards Grêmio players during the celebration of the goal. The referee also reported the use of flags in the stands and the consequent stoppage of the match.

“In the 39th minute of the first half, after the goal of the Grêmio team, during the celebration of the players, behind the goal defended by Corinthians (south sector of Neo Química Arena), he was thrown from the stands, where the Corinthians fans were, a tennis towards Grêmio players, but it did not hit anyone, falling out of the field of play. Until the closing of the summary, the author was not identified, nor was any record of occurrence presented”, wrote the referee.

“In the 45th minute of the second half, I stopped the match for 40 (forty) seconds because, behind the goal defended by Grêmio, where the Corinthians fans were, flags were lit, causing a large cloud of smoke into the field. game, making it impossible to continue the match. I informed the police and the match delegate”, added Bruno Arleu de Araújo.

Because of the two events, Corinthians was denounced in article 213 of the CBJD, which provides for a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand for ‘failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing’. The club was also mentioned in the first paragraph of the same article, which can result in the loss of the field command for up to ten matches.

“When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high gravity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating in the official competition”.