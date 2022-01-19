Corinthians lends two more players to Ponte Preta in the 2022 season

Corinthians officially loaned right-back Igor Formiga and midfielder Fessin to Ponte Preta. The confirmation was made through the Daily Newsletter (BID) of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), with the duo appearing among the athletes registered by the team from Campinas this Wednesday.

The two appeared as a “loan” in the bulletin, which also had goalkeeper Caíque França confirmed at the club in the interior of São Paulo. Unlike the duo, however, the archer will definitely go after the end of his contract with Timão. The duration of the two loan bonds is not yet known.

The defender will have his first chance in a team that disputes both the Campeonato Paulista and the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. He played in recent years for the club’s Under-23, without receiving opportunities in the top team.

The midfielder spent the last season on loan at the Campinas club. Previously, he had a good time at Bahia. Their contract with Corinthians is valid only until this year, with Formiga going until October and Fessin until December.

Other players loaned by Corinthians to Ponte Preta are defender Léo Santos and midfielder Matheus Jesus, who will remain in the Campinas team until the end of the season. All players have already appeared in Ponte Preta training photos – check them out below.

With the departure of Fessin and Igor Formiga, Corinthians Sub-23 still has six players with no destination in 2022. They are: defenders John Lessa, Heitor Casagrande, Léo Paraíso and Gabriel Araújo; midfielder Kaue Souza; and striker Matheus Matias.

