Corinthians makes an exception for Ivan, but maintains a strategy that worked in 2021 by Diego Costa | Corinthians

Corinthians’ board wants to repeat in 2022 the strategy that worked in the transfer market last year: bet on players that are free on the market.

Without having to pay for economic rights, Timão was able to offer more generous gloves and salaries and managed to hire big names such as Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Paulinho. Now, he tries to do the same with Diego Costa, who terminated his contract with Atlético-MG.

In the case of the striker, Corinthians will still have the support of Taunsa, an agribusiness company, which will pay part of the striker’s salaries in exchange for exploiting his image and other commercial properties of the club. It is the same model used in the negotiation with Paulinho. When Willian arrived, the partner company was “Sócios.com”.

1 of 3 Diego Costa has an agreement on his way to defend Corinthians — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Diego Costa has an agreement on the way to defend Corinthians — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

However, the white-and-white leaders decided to make an exception to the rule to hire goalkeeper Ivan. In this operation, Timão will pay an amount to remove him from Ponte Preta.

Corinthian’s understanding was that the investment is worth it because he is a young athlete, 24 years old, with good resale potential and available for a value considered low. The clubs did not disclose the transfer figures so far.

At first, Corinthians negotiated the acquisition of 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. The percentage is still under discussion and could change.

According to Marco Antônio Eberlin, president of Ponte Preta, Timão must assume a debt from the Campinas club to have the player.

It is known that Macaca contracted loans with Eleenko Sports, having the sale of Ivan as a guarantee – the company takes care of the goalkeeper’s career and has a good relationship with the Corinthians board.

Macaca’s debt with agents is approximately R$10 million. However, Corinthians officials guarantee that the amount to be paid for hiring the goalkeeper is less than half of that.

2 of 3 Ivan will change Ponte Preta for Corinthians — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress Ivan will change Ponte Preta for Corinthians — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress

While Ivan has already undergone medical tests and is close to being confirmed as a reinforcement for Corinthians, Diego Costa asked Timão for a few days to define his future. The player has a deal lined up for a two-year contract, but is still awaiting a possible proposal from a Spanish club.

So far, Corinthians has announced two reinforcements for 2022: midfielder Paulinho and left-back Bruno Melo (on loan from Fortaleza). In addition to Ivan, Timão is also very close to confirming the arrival of defender Robson Bambu, who belongs to Nice, from France, has already passed medical tests and will sign a loan contract until the end of the year.