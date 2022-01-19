Corinthians plans deal with Diego Costa, but striker awaits offer from Spanish football | Corinthians

Free on the market after terminating the contract with Atlético-MG, striker Diego Costa heard the conditions offered by Corinthians, liked the proposal and sent an agreement to defend the Timão.

However, the hammer has not yet been struck. With polls from clubs in Europe, the 33-year-old asked the black and white board for a few more days before making a decision.

The contact that most seduced Diego Costa was from a club in Spain. In the country, he has already defended Atlético de Madrid, Celta de Vigo, Albacete, Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano.

One of the possibilities that arose was the transfer to Cádiz, currently the penultimate placed in the Spanish Championship, but this was promptly refused. The striker still awaits the formalization of an offer from another club that sought him out. The country’s transfer window closes on January 31.

1 of 2 Diego Costa can be Corinthians shirt 9 in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Mineirão Diego Costa can be Corinthians’ number 9 in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Mineirão

Corinthians has signed Diego on a two-season contract. He would arrive with one of the highest salaries in the squad, financed in part by Taunsa, Timão’s partner company, which intends to explore the image of the team’s new number 9.

Diego Costa has had informal conversations with the alvinegra board since the end of 2021, when he signaled that he would leave Galo.

However, in order not to create expectations in the crowd, the Corinthians top hats adopt a cautious stance and claim that they have not yet spoken with the player’s representatives.

A former player for clubs such as Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, Diego Costa spent a few days off in Spain, but is now in São Paulo.

The striker wants to live a year of protagonism in 2022 and sees the Corinthians project with good eyes. After hiring Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian in 2021, Timão started the year with the arrival of Paulinho and, this season, returns to the Copa Libertadores dispute.

In addition to Diego Costa, Corinthians probed in recent days the situation of striker Arthur Cabral, from Basel, Switzerland, but the deal is highly complex given the player’s market value. For a negotiation to take place, the Swiss club would need to take out a loan.

In a press conference last week, President Duílio Monteiro Alves explained how he has been able to search for popular players in the market:

– Corinthians looked for alternatives, not because we are irresponsible, but because we went after sponsors, new properties. We managed to bring in a Willian with 50% of his salary already paid (with sponsorship money), bring Paulinho offering content generation properties to a company, free of charge. So there is work, effort, creativity, a lot of people trying. Excluding player sales, we increased revenue by 50% in 2021. That’s a lot. That’s why today we have conditions to have a better team. We took seventy-odd professional players there in the last year, this creates space in the cashier – he argued.

Timão would like to decide on hiring a number 9 as soon as possible, but is also careful not to rush steps. The board understands that the fact that Libertadores and Brasileirão start in April gives the club more time to close this reinforcement.

Currently, Jô is the only striker available to coach Sylvinho.