Corinthians releases ticket prices for debut at Paulisto 2022; see details

Corinthians defined this Wednesday the values ​​and ticket sales days for the match against Ferroviária, on the 25th, for the club’s debut in the 2022 Paulista Championship. ranging from R$35 to R$400 reais.

For the clash, as determined by the Government of the State of São Paulo, only 70% of the stadium’s capacity will be released. The maximum audience is around 34 thousand paying.

As with all games since the public return, there will be no physical box office. In this way, the ticket must be purchased through the website Ingressos Corinthians (click here) or from Fiel Torcedor (click here).

The order of priority in the sale will be as follows:

Wednesday, January 19, starting at 11:00 am: opening for Fiel Torcedor members with accumulated credits referring to matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras);

Wednesday, January 19, starting at 3 pm: opening for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 40 points, regardless of the plan;

Thursday, January 20, starting at 3 pm: opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor;

Friday, January 21, starting at 3pm: open to fans in general.

Values face to face of tickets for the premiere of Paulista

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 70.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 80.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 90.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 120.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 140.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – BRL 200.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 220.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 250.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 400.00

For the game against Ferroviária for Paulistão 2022, members of the Minha Vida plan will have discounts of 30% to 45%, while those of the Minha História plan will have discounts of 30% to 50% – the variation is according to the Neo sector Chosen Arena Chemistry (see image below).

The values ​​corrected with the fan-partner discounts Disclosure / Corinthians

It is not yet defined whether children under 12 years of age will be able to watch the game at Neo Química Arena. The club awaits a determination from the City of São Paulo to know how to proceed.

To enter the stadium, following the determination of the Government of the State of São Paulo, fans over 12 years of age must present the proof of complete vaccination schedule: two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen.

The image file upload of the vaccination certificate will be requested at the time of purchase of the tickets and the vaccination certificate must be presented at the entrance of Neo Química Arena, in physical or digital version (via apps like ConectSus or Poupatempo). Entry will not be allowed in case of non-presentation of the requested vouchers.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 25 January,

Tue, 21:00 Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Premiere and Paulistão Play Paulista 30 Jan,

Sun, 11:00 am Santo André vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista 02 Feb,

Wed, 21:35 Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Premiere, Record TV and Paulistão Play Paulista 06 Feb,

Sun, 6:30 pm Ituano x Corinthians

Stream: HBO Max Paulista 10 Feb,

Thu, 21:30 Corinthians x Mirassol

Stream: HBO Max Paulista

