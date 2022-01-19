Corinthians signs a deal with a new coach to take over the U-20

Corinthians referred the arrival of a new coach to its Under-20 team. After the departure of coach Diogo Siston, announced this Monday, the club presented a proposal to the coach Gustavo Almeida to relocate him from the Under-17 to the Under-20 team.

The information was initially provided by the Timon Central and confirmed by the report of My Helm. The offer was presented to the coach on Tuesday and the parties are still talking about ways to work. The negotiation is going to have its conclusion this Wednesday.

Gustavo Almeida gained prestige in the Corinthians base CT in recent weeks. He played a key role in the conquest of Paulistão Sub-17, last December, after beating Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, in penalty shootout. He also had a good participation in the Brazilian Under-17 runner-up team in 2019, the year of his arrival at the club.

The U-20 should resume its activities in mid-February, with the new coach in charge. Gustavo, it is worth mentioning, came to take over the Corinthians Under-20 on an interim basis in 2021 and won the only match he played.

The coach would not have great problems adapting to the Under-20 squad. This season, the category admits players born after 2002, which coincides with the crop of players commanded by Almeida in the Under-17. If Almeida’s relocation is confirmed, the club will start the search for a coach in its Under-17 category. The name of Arthur Itiro, former coach of the same category at Palmeiras, is well evaluated by Corinthians leaders.

Corinthians’ base, it is worth mentioning, is under the care of André Figueiredo (general manager) and Osvaldo Neto (statutory director). Márcio Bittencourt (technical coordinator) and Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro (counselor) also wield strong power in decision-making in Corinthians’ education categories.

See more at: Corinthians Base, Corinthians Sub-17 and Corinthians Sub-20.