Corinthians: Simeone is informed about Atlético de Madrid’s desire to reserve after Timão’s proposal

THE Corinthians knows that there is a need for some specific reinforcements, but he made some signings in this transfer window in positions that were considered lacking, adding strength to the squad that promises a better performance than that presented last season. The team led by Sylvinho welcomed Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Ivan and Paulinho with open arms.

Anyway, the expectation remains very high in relation to shirt 9 so dreamed of by Fiel, which has not yet been confirmed. There are advances on Diego Costa, who is free on the market after leaving Atlético-MG, but the medallion asked for a few days to analyze other offers, especially from Europe. Recently, Cavani has also been ruled out, as he chose to remain at Manchester United.

In addition to the 2 mentioned, Luis Suárez was also one of the alvinegro dreams, even more because he has a contract with Atlético de Madrid until June 2022. The Uruguayan, however, according to information from journalist Gerard Moreno, also received proposals from Galo and Palmeiras, but ruled out a visit to Brazil, as it has another interest for the future.

At 34 years old, heard about the possibility of playing for Aston Villa, which left him swayed. The chance to work again with Gerrard, with whom he played in the days of Liverpool, encouraged the gringo, who sees it with good eyes and would be excited, waiting for the last months of his current relationship to advance in the negotiations and play alongside Philipe Coutinho, hired recently.

In the Spanish capital, for example, Atlético no longer talks about a “Suárezdependence”, since, in Simeone’s team, Suárez has played in a few minutes and, due to the delicate physical part, he lost space, seeing Matheus Cunha, Ángel Correa, Griezmann and João Félix have more opportunities with the Argentine coach.