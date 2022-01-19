Corinthians target, Diego Costa can play in Italy

Striker Diego Costa could return to European football. Main target for Corinthians’ attack, the Brazilian naturalized Spanish can play in Italian football, according to information from Italian journalist Nicolò Schira.

The information is that Salernitana, current lantern of the first division of the Italian Championship, would be interested in the striker. The club’s director, Walter Sabatini, would have already started negotiations with the athlete.

At 33 years old, Diego Costa has been free on the market since leaving Atlético-MG. Corinthians is one of the main clubs interested in the player.

THE Timon offered a contract valid until 2023, combined with one of the highest salaries of the squad which, even so, is lower than what Diego had guaranteed at Atlético-MG, as Gazeta Esportiva had anticipated.

The player, in turn, is studying Alvinegro’s proposal, but is still waiting for European football polls, his priority of choice at the moment. With successful spells at Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid, Diego’s desire is to return to the old continent.

So far, Diego Costa’s situation remains undefined. Corinthians, on the other hand, is still looking for a new number 9. Another player approached by Timão was Arthur Cabral, a Brazilian who is in Basel, Switzerland, but the values ​​make the negotiation complex. For now, Jô is the only center forward in the Parque São Jorge squad.

