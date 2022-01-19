Corn hair tea is an excellent natural home remedy; know its powerful benefits and learn to do it at home – Photo: Pixabay

Corn hair tea is an excellent natural home remedy; know its powerful benefits and learn to make it at home

THE corn hair tea It is a natural remedy used for thousands of years, with the ability to eliminate toxins from the body, relieving many inflammatory diseases from your kidneys to your liver. This Wednesday, January 19, Casa & Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website, will show you the powerful benefits of this drink and how it helps in health.

Sweet and easy to make, the corn hair tea It should be part of your list of home remedies. It contains a wide variety of healthy components such as vitamins B6, C, E and K, and elements such as calcium, potassium, iron, selenium and zinc. In addition, it contains allantoin, mucilage, saponins, polyphenols, glycosides, tannins and alkaloids, elements that make this tea a source of many health benefits.

Also, see: Pineapple with olive oil: see what it is for and how to make this home remedy

Corn hair tea benefits

As a home remedy, this tea has always been the “joker” when it comes to treating infections, acting in the detoxification process or even helping with food digestion. But, were you curious? See each of these benefits:

cure urinary infections

Corn hair tea is an ideal home remedy for relieving kidney irritation. It can help treat kidney, bladder and urinary tract infections. Drinking this tea can flush out toxins, pus, and the burning sensation in the urine when infection is present.

detox tea

The diuretic action of corn hair tea can help more than just detoxify your kidneys and bladder. That is, it can also cleanse the liver and gallbladder, helping both organs to function better. Therefore, this herbal tea improves the liver, being a possible remedy for jaundice and other ailments.

heart tonic

Corn hair tea is often recommended for high blood pressure. Its diuretic potential helps blood flow and thus reduces the chances of blood clots forming in your vessels. So, at the same time, this tea can help reduce blood sugar level, preventing other diseases related to hyperglycemia, preventing heart problems, hardening the arteries and reducing the possibility of anemia.

digestive tea

Making a cup of this when you feel like your stomach isn’t doing its job can be a good idea. That’s because, it treats indigestion and accelerates poor digestion. Additionally, its cleansing action helps support the production of bile and other digestive juices.

See also: Canned eggplant: learn how to make it with or without olive oil

Corn hair tea recipe

So, now that you know the benefits of this home remedy, it’s time to know how to prepare corn hair tea. So, below we separate a step by step to consume this drink and how to make it:

Ingredients:

½ cup of corn hair;

1 cup of water.

Method of preparation:

Boil the water and pour it over the corn hair when it is in the cup;

Cover and wait about 10 minutes;

Strain and drink up to 3 times a day.

So, now that you know the benefits of corn hair tea and its preparation, what do you think about including this home remedy when the body asks for that help? Share your experience with us and tell us if this tip was really valuable to you.

So, see: How to make burgundy grape juice: learn how to prepare a real whole grape juice at home