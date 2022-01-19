Cougars and lions diagnosed with covid in South Africa – International

Pumas and three lions that live in captivity in a zoo in South Africa were infected by the coronavirus, possibly by asymptomatic workers, according to a study published this Tuesday(18).

Transmission of the virus from humans to animals “poses a risk for big cats in captivity”, warns the study carried out by the University of Pretoria.

PCR tests in cats were positive up to seven weeks after contamination, which suggests that the animals may be affected by “a more severe form of the disease”, highlights the report.

The study was initiated after three lions in Africa tested positive for Covid-19 last year. They had symptoms similar to humans: breathing difficulties, runny nose, cough. A lioness developed pneumonia.

Five zoo staff in contact with the animals tested positive, suggesting that the source of the infection was human.

Test sequencing concluded for the Delta variant, then dominant in South Africa.

A year earlier, two puma with signs of anorexia, diarrhea and a runny nose also tested positive for covid. They healed in three weeks.

In these cases, neither the source of contamination nor the variant could be determined.