Covid-19: 4th dose of vaccine does not prevent infections of the Ômicron variant | coronavirus

Covid-19: 4th dose of vaccine does not prevent infections of the Ômicron variant

A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine raises antibodies to even higher levels than the third vaccine, but is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a preliminary study in Israel shows.

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center gave the second booster dose in a trial among its staff and is studying the effect of the Pfizer booster on 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster on 120 people after one week, said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

These were compared to a control group that did not receive the fourth injection. In the Moderna group, participants had taken three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the hospital said.

The vaccines led to an increase in the number of antibodies “even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose,” Regev-Yochay said.

“However, that’s probably not enough for Omicron,” she told reporters. “We now know that the level of antibodies needed to protect and not be infected by Omicron is probably too high for the vaccine, even if it is a good vaccine.”

The findings, which the hospital said were the first of their kind in the world, were preliminary and have not yet been published.

Israel was the fastest country to roll out initial Covid-19 vaccines a year ago and last month began offering a fourth dose, or a second booster, to the most vulnerable and high-risk groups.