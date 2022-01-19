Covid-19: Camaquã has 166 new cases and an increase in active patients

This Tuesday, January 18, Camaquã confirmed 166 new cases of Covid-19. The new epidemiological bulletin issued by the Municipal Health Department pointed to new cases of patients between 0 and 83 years of age.

The city has 726 patients with active disease, another record recorded in this bulletin.

> Receive Clic news via WhatsApp

With the new cases, the city reached 9,263 confirmed cases, with 8,378 patients having already recovered from Covid-19.

There are 740 patients with flu symptoms being monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department.

So far, there have been 159 deaths related to the disease.

Even with the large number of cases recorded in recent days, Camaquã had only two new admissions to Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida (HNSA) this week. In the previous peak, Camaquã had all ICU beds and clinical beds occupied.

> Subscribe to the Click YouTube channel

Currently, the city has six patients hospitalized in HNSA Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and three patients in clinical beds, a direct reflection of the vaccination against Covid-19.

vaccine for children

The immunization team of the Municipal Health Department is ready to start, this Wednesday (19), the vaccination against Covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old.

At this time, children with permanent disabilities or comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes or asthma will benefit.

> Clic Camaquã promotes Miss Praia 2022

Children will be vaccinated at the Municipal Health Department building, at the back of the Social Security building, at Rua Bernardo Vieira Dias, 485, only in the morning, from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm.