Covid-19 pandemic can become endemic; understand

Despite the advancement of the omni, sectors of the scientific community work with the scenario that the emergence of this variant could mean the transition from a pandemic to an endemic one. Although there is no consensus on this, the less aggressive characteristic of the new strain could represent the first step towards the transformation of covid-19.

“The variant is much more contagious, but less aggressive than the original versions of the virus, and has a characteristic of supplanting the other variants. You can see that everywhere the Omicron has invaded, there is no longer any circulation of previous variants. In addition, everything suggests that this wave of the variant will be very fast: just as it is going up fast, it will go down fast”, explained epidemiologist Pedro Hallal.

Biologist Átila Iamarino, however, sees that there are still factors in the variants of the new coronavirus that are not controlled and, therefore, must be observed. “I don’t think we have a basis for actually saying that. What we have, so far, is evidence of the last variant that emerged: the virus managed to make an immune escape enough to have transmission, but not enough to cause cases as severe as we would have without the vaccine. This is comparable. So, part of the reduction in hospitalizations and deaths can be attributed to the micron due to the change in virus preference that may have occurred. We still need to have more scientific evidence of this, but a lot can be attributed to what vaccination did”, he pointed out.

Inequality

Infectologist Hemerson Luz explained that the evidence of endemic disease arose because the path taken by the coronavirus is identified with points such as lower lethality and greater transmission capacity. “However, some factors can interfere in this path, such as the unequal distribution of vaccines around the world. This can facilitate the emergence of new variants that are more transmissible and with greater virulence, which will be dangerous. However, our path seems to be established”, he stressed.

Dengue is an example of endemic

Endemic is when a large number of cases of a disease, based on the history of its occurrence, is already expected for the region. An example of this is the cases of dengue in Brazil, a disease that is known to occur every year. An endemic condition is not related to cases of deaths or records of an illness.

