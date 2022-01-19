Covid-19: See here who can be vaccinated this Tuesday (18), in Catalan

This Tuesday (18/01) the Municipal Health Department of Catalão continues at full steam with the National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19 for children. The first dose will continue to be released for all children who have 11 years old. But attention, the call is for those with the initial letter of name from M to Z.

The call for people with high degree of immunosuppression, who received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 more than 28 days, for application of the third dose. It also summons adults who have received the second dose until the September 18th.

Health still calls people aged 12 and over who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. And also summons people who are on the second dose (Pfizer) overdue. and also summons people who have not yet received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 (Janssen). The call is for those who took the first dose until the day July 31.

See vaccination points:

– First dose (11 years old – initial letter of the name from M to Z)

The application of the vaccine (first dose) takes place from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at a single point of care, in the Senior Citizens Community Center (CRAC). Mandatory documents: To be vaccinated, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present a document with a photo or birth certificate of the child, obligatorily. In addition, you must have a CPF (if the child is already registered), SUS card, vaccination card and proof of address (in the name of the parents or guardian). All originals and copies.

– Third dose (people with a high degree of immunosuppression) Immunization will take place from 9 am to 4:30 pm in the Integrated Women’s Center (CIM) – next to the Mother and Child Hospital The following immunosuppressed people can be immunized: with severe primary immunodeficiency;

in chemotherapy (cancer);

solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs;

HIV/AIDS carriers;

using corticosteroids at doses ≥ or equal to 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days;

in use of immune response modifying drugs;

with auto-inflammatory diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases;

hemodialysis patients;

people with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases. It is necessary to bring a photo document, CPF, vaccine card proving the 2nd dose, SUS card or proof of address in the person’s name, medical report proving the comorbidity (DOCUMENTS AND COPIES).

– First dose and second dose (Pfizer)