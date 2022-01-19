Covid-19: transmission rate goes to 1.2 in Uberlândia and forecast is for growth in the week, warns Health Department | Mining Triangle

“In public and in private, hospitals have had a frightening movement in the emergency rooms. Still, what holds us up for hospitalizations is undoubtedly vaccination. Because despite the sad records that we are hitting in the number of positives, hospitalization is still not going up”, alerted the coordinator of the city’s Urgency and Emergency Network, Clauber Lourenço, in an interview with TV Integration.

Unvaccinated or incomplete cycle

Although the number of patients hospitalized by Covid-19 still does not draw attention in the city, when compared to the high rates of positive diagnoses, thanks to the protection given by the vaccine, the Secretary of Health is concerned about how long this scenario will be maintained.

“In a highly contagious variant, I may soon have pressure on hospitalization”, warned Clauber Lourenço.

The representative of the Department of Health warned of the high number of people who have not yet been immunized or have not gone in search of the booster dose. Currently, 30,000 people have not received any dose of the vaccine and another 50,000 have their booster dose delayed.

In all, 80,000 residents are more vulnerable to the omicron variant, the most transmissible, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“What we realize today is that the majority of inmates [em Uberlândia] either they are late for their third dose or because they didn’t have any vaccine”, said Lourenço.

A survey carried out by the City Hall, with the analysis of the municipal bulletin of Covid-19 of Monday (17), showed that most of the inmates with moderate to severe symptoms due to coronavirus in the city, both in public and private networks, has an incomplete or non-existent vaccination schedule.

According to the calculation through data crossing, of the 25 hospitalized with the disease in ICUs, 83% did not receive any dose against Covid-19 or have an incomplete vaccination schedule. In the ward, the situation is the same, with 80% of the 107 patients hospitalized under the same conditions.

With one variant more transmissible with the Ômicron, allied to the lack of care observed mainly in the end-of-the-year parties, such as not distancing and holding parties and events, what was observed in Uberlândia was the increased rate of disease transmission.

According to Clauber Lourenço, at the beginning of December 2021 the rate was 0.5, which is considered a “decelerated pandemic”. The index then started to grow and on Monday (17) it reached the rate of 1.2, that is, every 10 people pass the virus to another 12, a warning that the transmission in the city is out of control.

“The forecast is to rise even more this week. This variant is very much compared to the measles virus, it has a high power of contamination”, he warned.

In recent weeks, Uberlândia recorded an average of 2,000 absences in the application of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“There is vaccine available, even for those who are absent. If they request the rescheduling they will be called immediately. The problem today is not the lack of vaccine, but the lack of vaccine”, said Lourenço.

On the Uberlândia City Hall website, there is an option for registration revalidation, necessary for those who were unable to attend the call.