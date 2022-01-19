Pleno.News – 01/17/2022 22:36 | updated on 1/18/2022 9:34 am
In the UK, a study by the University of Bristol showed that most of the contagiousness of the coronavirus is lost shortly after it is exhaled.
The researchers at the British university concluded that 90% of the contagion capacity is lost 20 minutes after it is expelled into the atmosphere and that most of this loss occurs in the first five minutes.
The study also points out that most contagions occur within a short distance, reinforcing the importance of measures such as social distancing and the use of masks.
*AE
Read too1 Carnival parade in SP continues, now with masks
two Spray against Influenza and Covid arrives in Brazil next month
3 Omicron is less severe also among unvaccinated, says study
4 Technician who used adult vaccine on children says she was not trained
5 European agency points out new reaction to AstraZeneca vaccine
Enter and receive the news of the day
Join the Group
Enter and receive the news of the day
Join the Group
The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.