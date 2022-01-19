Pleno.News – 22:36 | updated on 1/18/2022 9:34 am



Covid-19 virus loses potency in the first minutes after remaining in the air Photo: Pixabay

In the UK, a study by the University of Bristol showed that most of the contagiousness of the coronavirus is lost shortly after it is exhaled.

The researchers at the British university concluded that 90% of the contagion capacity is lost 20 minutes after it is expelled into the atmosphere and that most of this loss occurs in the first five minutes.

The study also points out that most contagions occur within a short distance, reinforcing the importance of measures such as social distancing and the use of masks.

*AE

