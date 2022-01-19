Covid: pandemic is not even close, warns WHO | coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning to world leaders that the coronavirus pandemic “is not even close to an end”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against assuming that the omicron variant is milder than its predecessors, and therefore would be less of a threat.

This week, some European countries reported new numbers of cases.

France reported nearly half a million new daily cases on Tuesday (1/18).

On Wednesday (1/19), for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 100,000 new infections were registered in Germany in 24 hours.

At a press conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Tedros told reporters that the omicron led to 18 million new infections worldwide last week.

While the variant may have less serious consequences for many patients, “the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading,” he said.

“Make no mistake, the omicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths, and even less severe cases are filling health facilities.”

He warned global leaders that “with the incredible global growth of the omicron, new variants are likely to emerge, which is why tracking and evaluation remains critical.”

“I remain particularly concerned about many countries that have low vaccination rates, as people are much more at risk of serious illness and death if they are not vaccinated,” he added.

WHO emergency director Mike Ryan also warned that the increased transmissibility of the omicron is likely to lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, especially in countries where fewer people are vaccinated.

“An exponential increase in cases, regardless of the severity of individual variants, leads to an inevitable increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.

Record daily cases in Europe

New coronavirus infections have been growing across Europe as the new variant spreads across the continent.

In Denmark, authorities reported a record 33,493 new daily cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, while health authorities in Italy reported 228,179 new infections, up from 83,403 the day before. In Germany, a record 112,323 new cases were reported on Wednesday, and the case incidence rate per 100,000 people also rose to a new record of 584.4 last week.

Meanwhile, France reported 464,769 new infections daily on Tuesday, more than four times the number of 102,144 on Monday and a daily record for the pandemic. Infections have already surpassed a weekly average of more than 300,000 new cases per day in the country.

Amid the latest surge, French ministers are also grappling with a dispute with teachers’ unions, which called a massive strike this week to protest Covid testing and the government’s isolation protocols, which are said to be causing class delays.

Last week, a shutdown closed half of the country’s primary schools. Teachers say class disruptions are out of control, with many parents struggling to schedule vaccinations for their children and long lines forming outside pharmacies as students wait for tests.

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is under pressure to resign after it was discovered he was on vacation in Ibiza at the time he announced a strict Covid testing protocol for schools.

Amidst this scenario, however, there are some early indications that the wave of the omicron could already have peaked in some European countries.

In Ireland, there has been a drop in the number of new cases in recent days, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly telling public broadcaster RTÉ that restrictions introduced at Christmas and New Year’s could be eased by the end of the month.

Spanish government data showed that new infections had started to fall for the first time since the wave began two and a half months ago — although experts say preliminary data cannot be overinterpreted.