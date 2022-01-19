Covid tests cause a queue of almost 2,000 trucks at the border between Argentina and Chile | World

Queue of trucks in Las Cuevas, in the Argentine province of Mendoza, just before the international crossing of the Andes, between Argentina and the region of Valparaíso, Chile, on January 17, 2022. Between 1,800 and 2,000 Trucks have formed long lines for 2 days on the Argentine side of the Cristo Redentor Pass, the most important crossing of the border with Chile, as a result of Covid-19 tests imposed by the Chilean authorities, according to Argentine transporters. — Photo: Telam/AFP
Between 1,800 and 2,000 trucks have been parked for two days on the Argentine-Chile border, forming long lines on the Argentine side of the Paso Cristo Redentor, the most important link between the two countries, in the Andes Mountains.
The “congestion” began after the Chilean government tightened its health controls on foreign drivers, requiring truck drivers to test negative for Covid-19, according to Argentine transport workers.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
About 900 Argentine trucks cross the Cristo Redentor pass daily from the Argentine province of Mendoza (which is 1,050 km west of Buenos Aires). In 2018, before the pandemic, more than 580,000 trucks crossed the border, according to a recent binational study.
“At some point, the supply network will be cut. It’s not a funnel, it’s a cap“, said Daniel Gallart, from the Mendoza Truck Owners Association, to the France Presse news agency. “In practice, the passage is closed”.
“We’re talking about 2,000 or 1,800 trucks. They come from all over Mercosur. According to traffic statistics, 50% are Argentines, 30% Brazilians, and the rest from other countries,” said Gallart.
The Argentine Federation of Business Entities for Cargo Autotransportation in Argentina demands that Chile open more service stations due to the tightening of border controls.
“We are not questioning the sovereign measure of a country, but the consequences that this decision causes. We are not against testing drivers, but this should be agile,” the federation said in a statement.
The border standoff represents losses of millions of dollars for Argentina’s international trade through ports in the Pacific Ocean, in Chile, and Argentine truck drivers asked for formal intervention by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two countries are advancing in their vaccination campaigns against Covid-19, and Chile, which has one of the most advanced immunizations in the world, has even started to apply a fourth dose to part of its population.
More than 91% of the Chilean population has already received at least one dose and 87% are fully immunized against Covid-19, against 85% and 74% of Argentines, respectively (for the purpose of comparison, Brazil has 78% of the population with least one dose and 69% immunized).
But Argentina is currently experiencing an explosion of cases of the omicron variant, with 120,000 new confirmed cases and nearly 200 deaths recorded a day.