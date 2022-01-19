Covid tests cause a queue of almost 2,000 trucks at the border between Argentina and Chile | World

1 of 1 Queue of trucks in Las Cuevas, in the Argentine province of Mendoza, just before the international crossing of the Andes Mountains, between Argentina and the region of Valparaíso, Chile, on January 17, 2022. Between 1,800 and 2,000 trucks have been forming long lines for 2 days on the Argentine side of the Cristo Redentor Pass, the most important crossing of the border with Chile, as a result of Covid-19 tests imposed by the Chilean authorities, according to Argentine transporters. — Photo: Telam/AFP

