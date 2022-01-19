Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional at Pele’s message

Credit: Disclosure / FIFA

Pele sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo for the special award for the greatest scorer of national teams in history that the Manchester United striker received from FIFA during the FIFA The Best ceremony in Zurich.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, it is a great satisfaction to be here, in Brazil, to congratulate you for everything you have done in sport and especially for everything you have done in football. We are on the same team, of course: football. All these years that we’ve crossed paths around the world, I haven’t had the opportunity to hug you in person, because we never stop.”, said the King of Football, in a video posted on his Instagram.

“But here goes, with all my heart, my congratulations to you and I hope that one of these days we can see each other and I can give you a hug in person. Cristiano Ronaldo, good luck and see you next time.” completed the King of Football.

In the comments of the post, CR7 thanked and was moved by Pelé’s message.

“When Pele speaks, the world listens. It’s impossible not to get emotional when such an amazing person shows all their respect and admiration for me. An eternal hero, a myth for all generations and a true legend of the sport. He wisely said that we are all on the same team: the football team! Thank you Pele! Hope to see you very soon so we can smile together and talk about this game we love.”, wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

