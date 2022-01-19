Critical phase of Omicron variant still to come, experts say

EDIS HENRIQUE PERESJÚLIA ELEUTÉRIOSAMARA SCHWINGEL

posted on 01/19/2022 05:50 / updated on 01/19/2022 05:51



GDF chose to expand the vaccination of this public to everyone between 8 and 11 years old – (credit: Barbara Cabral/Esp. CB/DA Press)

Despite the high numbers of covid-19 cases recorded in this first month of 2022, the Federal District is still expected to experience the peak of infections related to the omicron variant of the disease. According to experts, the next two weeks will be critical. Yesterday, the federal capital recorded 4,780 cases, and the transmission rate was at 2.31. Meanwhile, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) continues with the vaccination of adults and children. For the immunization of small, the Ministry of Health delivered over 16,300 doses yesterday. Thus, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced on social media that, as of today, vaccination will be open to all children aged 8 to 11 years.

For the doctor of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the DF Dalcy Albuquerque, the peak forecast is based on the behavior of the Ômicron in other countries. “What we have seen in other places is that these epidemics of ômicron have lasted around two months. If this is true for us, I believe that the next few weeks will be the peak”, he explains. The specialist says that this new strain of the disease is highly transmissible, and that, therefore, the pandemic rates are at levels as high as those at the beginning of the health crisis. “It (omicron) has a very high capacity and transmission attack rate. So, it really raised our transmission rate up there, to a level that we hadn’t had before”, he says.

Despite this, Dalcy stresses that most cases are mild. “What we are having is a very large number of reported cases. As it transmits very fast, it depletes the susceptible. People can get sick very quickly, so it goes up and down. The good news is that, at least, the The increase in bed occupations, and especially in the ICU, has not followed the same growth rate in the number of cases”, he considers. However, he points out that care still needs to be taken. “She is less aggressive, but being less aggressive does not indicate that she cannot eventually cause some serious condition”, he adds.

restrictive measures

The GDF is preparing a decree to ban the use of dance floors in the federal capital. For now, this is the latest measure to combat the advance of the pandemic announced by Governor Ibaneis. Sought, the local Executive informed, through a note, that new measures to contain the advance of the new coronavirus are announced weekly at press conferences promoted by the Health Department of the DF.

For infectious disease specialist Joana D’arc Gonçalves, restrictive measures have already become quite severe in other countries. “The main actions are in relation to the availability of testing for the population and restricting actions of agglomerations. Larger and local events must control the number of people who enter”, he explains. However, she highlights that talking about closing services is something unthinkable at this moment. “The issues are now more focused on awareness. Vaccination and compliance with non-pharmacological measures are essential. It is to seek a balance between the economic interest and the health of the population”, he adds.

She reinforces that the use of masks is one of the most important measures. “We have been saying this since the beginning of the crisis. The ideal is to resume all the guidelines of the past. Use the correct masks, change them frequently and sanitize your hands”, he details. Joana also says that social isolation is also essential. “If you have symptoms, don’t leave the house, don’t expose yourself and don’t expose others to risk. If you can, work from a distance. Don’t frequent places with large agglomerations”, emphasizes the infectologist. The doctor says that it is also necessary to look for the non-vaccinated. “And that includes our children,” he says.

Vaccination

With the arrival of new doses to be directed to children, the GDF chose to expand the vaccination of this public to everyone between 8 and 11 years old. In total, this group adds up to about 155,522 people. So far, 7,149 11-year-olds have been vaccinated during the campaign for this audience — which began last Sunday.

According to guidelines from the Department of Health, children need to attend the service stations with parents or guardians and carrying the vaccination card. In addition, due to recommendations from the Ministry of Health and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), children need to stay in the place where they received the vaccine for at least 20 minutes after application, in order to be observed by teams. doctors.

NUMBER

76.16% of the population vaccinated with a single dose

72.51% with the complete vaccination cycle

621,376 booster doses applied

7,149 children vaccinated

*total population of 3,052,546

omicron peak

“The estimated forecast is another two weeks for the peak. Because it’s an estimate based on the other waves that was approximately four to five weeks after the peaks that occurred in the United States or Europe. Our scenario is of increased transmission. We are seeing an increase in detection, but we also have to remember that detection is easier. We have both rapid tests, antigens and RT-PCR, things that in the first wave, we had difficulty in having a volume of exams. Now , it is easier to perform these exams, which may have shown an increase and a higher rate.

You have to keep vaccination, use a mask and screen for symptomatic people so that we can, as much as possible, keep these people away and reduce contamination. It is necessary to maintain all preventive care, but the most important thing is the vaccine; with it, the generation of new variants is inhibited. Without it, there is a great chance that we will induce mutations in the virus and thus generate variants that can either be resistant to the antibodies that the vaccine produces or even a more violent strain, which can lead people to more cases of hospitalization. Today we see a large volume (of cases), but because of vaccination, hospitalization rates are low. And, thank God, the severity is not being proportional to the number of cases either.”

Werciley Junior, infectologist and coordinator of Infectology at Hospital Santa Lúcia

Pharmacy tests



credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press

The Secretary of Health, in partnership with the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the DF (Fecomércio) and the Union of Retail Trade of Pharmaceutical Products (Sincofarma-DF) started, yesterday, to carry out free tests of covid-19. in pharmacies in the Federal District. However, the day was marked by setbacks. In the first list released, with 23 establishments, there was a unit that would no longer perform the tests. Today, the updated list has 22 points and the service must be scheduled.

With the mismatch of information, some people had lost trips. One of them was secretary Taiala Noaves, 30 years old, resident of Ceilândia and who went to Vila Planalto to take the test. “I have a cough, body and throat pain, in addition to a headache. We try to isolate ourselves, but I need to find out if I have covid-19, and when I arrive, I find out that the pharmacy will not do it”, he points out. In a Gama pharmacy, the schedule that would be for the entire week was sold out in hours.

To the Correio, a pharmacy owner said that the secretary belatedly warned about the rules. “They wanted customers who were going to be tested to have no contact with the store and to enter through another door, in addition to needing another room with an exhaust fan and exclusive for the tests. I already have an exhaust fan, but they wanted another one. I can’t afford it to make these changes in less than 24 hours. When I signed up for the program, I imagined that Surveillance would come here and say what was necessary in advance”, said the businessman, who asked not to be identified.

Support

President of Sincofarma-DF, Francisco Messias Vasconcelos, confirms that the day was tumultuous, but says that, over the period, problems were being resolved. “We had some drugstores that gave up participating in the program. So far, four have given up. Starting tomorrow (today) all drugstores will be in full operation in the testing”, he guaranteed. He points out that there are other units interested in the program. “There are more than 30 pharmacies that have shown interest. The union is going to visit each one of them and see which ones have structure and, then, we will pass it on to the Health Department”, he says.

Despite this, some pharmacies have programmed themselves. Drogaria Messias, in Sector O of Ceilândia, started scheduling tests. “By 12:00, we already had 100 people scheduled. We have vacancies only for the next week. That’s doing tests every day, from 8:00 to 18:00. We separate the 30-minute break for each patient. day”, says Moana Gomes Vasconcelos, 23, pharmacist at the unit. At Drogaria Brasil, on CL 214 of Santa Maria, supervisor Mariza Faria says that the search started early. “At 8:00 am, we deliver 30 plastic sheets and at 8:30 am we start testing. During the afternoon, at 1:30 pm, we deliver another 30 sheets. The average will be to test these 60 people per day”, he details.

Rate approaches record

According to the epidemiological bulletin published yesterday by the Health Department, the DF recorded 4,780 cases and four deaths. With the update, the total number of infections reached 551,680 and 11,132 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average of cases has increased by 916.92% compared to 14 years ago and stands at 3,953.80. The median of deaths reached 2, a value 25% higher in relation to the same period. The transmission rate reached 2.31, the highest since March 2020, when the record was 2.61.