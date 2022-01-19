Cruzeiro: Site ‘deduras’ difference between salaries offered to Rafael Cabral and Fábio

It is worth noting that goalkeeper Fábio has agreed with Fluminense for this season, according to the journalist from Itatiaia, Wellington Campos

One of the great controversies regarding the cruise this season was the goalkeeper’s departure fabio . The celestial idol ended up not agreeing to stay in Raposa and this generated a lot of repercussion in the fans of the Minas Gerais club. After this situation, the Minas Gerais team hit the arrival of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Last Tuesday night (18), according to information from Itatiaia journalist, Wellington Campos, goalkeeper Fábio agreed with Fluminense for this season. However, one factor that emerged as a doubt in the crowd was regarding the salary situation of the new archer of Raposa for the year 2022.

According to information provided by the portal Uol Sport , the new Cruzeiro goalkeeper will have a salary up to twice as much as what was offered to the idol Fábio. Despite not having the amount disclosed, the site points out that the amount that Rafael Cabral will receive will be greater than the R$ 50 thousand, which they would have offered to Fábio.

Ronaldo, Cruzeiro’s new owner, explained the situation that culminated in the goalkeeper’s departure. “Fábio was and will always be an idol for Cruzeiro and for the Cruzeiro fans. We, given the current scenario, made a great effort to offer him a decent proposal, respecting his history at the club and his trajectory. Unfortunately during the negotiation there was a refusal on his part, which took us by surprise”.

“Every effort that we could make to keep Fábio for him to say goodbye to the fans, to say goodbye to the house that was his for years, was done. Too bad we didn’t reach an agreement. But we have to move on, Cruzeiro is bigger than any athlete and any name”, highlighted Ronaldo in a press conference.