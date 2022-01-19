Crypto Today: Bitcoin Skates, Cardano Erases Earnings, Opera Launches Browser with Integrated Wallet

Cryptocurrencies remain in uncertain territory and posted mixed results on Wednesday (19) amid fears that central banks may take tougher measures to fight inflation and thus boost government bond returns and drive investors away from assets. considered more risky.

After high interest rates on treasuries that caused a further drop in stock exchanges and Bitcoin (BTC) yesterday, the digital currency tried to break the $42,000 level again, but lost strength and resumed trading in the $41,000 zone. In this way, the risk of losing the $40k, considered an important support level, remains on the table.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

“Bitcoin looks set to continue trading as a risky asset and remains vulnerable to growing fears about the Fed’s aggressive tightening,” said OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya. “The rise in Treasury yields could continue this week, and this could test some Bitcoin and altcoin accumulators.”

Several altcoins react badly to the uncertainty scenario and record strong losses today. Cardano (ADA), for example, wiped out early week earnings fueled by higher user activity and hit $1.37 overnight. In the early morning hours, it stabilizes at $1.40, with a daily decline of 7%, the largest among the 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The worst result in the global ranking of the 100 largest, however, is Uniswap (UNI), which fell 12.2% today with profit taking after a slight increase yesterday. The pullback also comes shortly after the announcement of the discontinuation of the Dharma Labs Ethereum wallet that served as a gateway to DeFi projects such as Uniswap. And the company was sold to the OpenSea NFTs platform.

Harmony (ONE) and Kadena (KDA) also post double-digit losses, followed closely by Internet Computer (ICP) and Quant (QNT), which are down close to 10% considering the prices of the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, some cryptos are rising strongly today driven by new projects. With the news that the exchange Coinbase will list the asset, Stacks (STX), the blockchain where the cryptocurrencies of the cities of Miami and New York were issued, is the highlight of the day with a rise of 16.8%.

In addition, Theta Network (THETA) and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) skyrocket between 10% and 15% after becoming accepted as a payment currency to buy NFTs on the Curate platform. The assets are linked to a decentralized streaming platform that has singer Katy Perry as an investor.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 41,618.65 -0.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,092.07 -2.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 460.96 -1.3% Cardano (ADA) $1.40 -7% Solana (SOL) US$ 134.75 -2.3%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Stacks (STX) $2.33 +16.8% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.199069 +15.4% Theta Network (THETA) $4.31 +10.1% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00779042 +5.2% Earth (MOON) $79.35 +4.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Uniswap (UNI) $15.45 -12.2% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.295795 -10.8% Kadena (KDA) $7.36 -9.9% Quantity (QNT) US$ 144.99 -8.8% Internet Computer (ICP) $27.35 -8.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 43.20 -0.11% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 56.80 +1.79% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 51.75 -2.72% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.66 -0.54% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.97 -0.53%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (19):

Vasco da Gama announces fan token in partnership with Socios.com

Coinbase partners with Mastercard for NFTs marketplace

Bitcoin Market Lists 2021 Returns Champion, Launches Price Alert Related

Opera launches browser with integrated cryptocurrency wallet Opera has released the beta version of its "Crypto Browser Project", a web browser integrated with web 3.0, the company announced on Tuesday (18). The product is aimed at both "natives of cryptocurrencies and those curious about cryptocurrencies", and has its own cryptocurrency wallet. The wallet currently only supports Ethereum, but Opera plans to release Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) support in the near future. "We actually believe that browsers will be more important in Web 3 than Web 2," Jorgen Arnesen, vice president of Web 3 at Opera, said in an interview with CoinDesk. "We have been in business for 25 years and on Web 3 since 2018. A multi-chain strategy will be essential for a good user experience." Vasco da Gama announces fan token in partnership with Socios.com Vasco will be the next Brazilian football club to join fan tokens, digital assets aimed at fan engagement that have been working as a new source of revenue for teams. The $VASCO token will be launched in partnership with Socios.com, the same company that launched the assets of Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo and Palmeiras. So far, only Santos has chosen to launch its fan token together with exchange Binance. This is not Vasco's first foray into the world of digital assets. Before the fan token, the alvinegro carioca had already issued a token linked to the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism, which pays holders a portion of the commission owed to the club for the marketing of players trained at the base. There is still no price or date set for the launch of the Vasco token on the market. Coinbase partners with Mastercard for NFTs marketplace Users of Coinbase's NFTs marketplace will be able to use Mastercard credit cards to make purchases, the card brand announced in a statement Tuesday. According to Mastercard's Vice President of Digital Assets and Blockchain Products Raj Dhamodharan, NFTs will be considered "digital goods" and can therefore be acquired without the need to use an Ethereum wallet. "Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are used to this process," Dhamodharan said. "But for most people, it's not simple, it's not intuitive. We think it should be a lot easier. This will ensure that NFTs can be for everyone," the executive said. The Coinbase NFT marketplace was announced in October 2021 and since then more than 1 million people have signed up for the waitlist. The cryptocurrency exchange will make the platform available to US residents first, but says it "plans to work to find ways to bring this opportunity to the broadest audience through Mastercard's scale and global network." Bitcoin Market Lists 2021 Returns Champion, Launches Price Alert Cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin lists this Wednesday (19) the Gala cryptocurrency (GALA), an asset linked to a blockchain gaming ecosystem that led the ranking of the highest highs of 2021. In addition to it, the exchange makes it available for trading. Radicle tokens (RAD); Livepeer (LPT) and Alchemix (ALCX). The platform also gains a new price alert functionality for crypto assets. In the form of price comparators for retail consumers, users will be able to create their own price alerts for the more than 90 cryptoassets listed, with the option of an email notification. According to the company, the new feature helps with investment management, allowing, for example, to sell crypto assets and take profits when a price rises to a certain level, or to buy cryptos and increase exposure when prices fall to a certain level. The exchange, which recently began expanding into Europe, plans to list six other cryptos by the end of January: Request (REQ), Cartesi (CTSI), Fetch.ai (FET), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Immutable X (IMX). ) and Stellar (XLM).

