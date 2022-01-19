CS:GO: FalleN talks about Imperial: “We’re looking forward to it” | cs:go

At the same time that it is a hit with the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community on streams, Last Dance runs behind the scenes to close with an organization. The favorite at the moment is Imperial and, in an exclusive interview with ge , Gabriel “FalleN” confirmed the team’s proposal and stated that the deal, despite not being closed, is a great possibility.

– I’ve been talking to Felipe [felippe1, CEO da Imperial] since I started this idea. There were other attempts by him in the scenario that didn’t work and he shared it with me, and I was at a moment with the boys to think about doing our business, because with foreigners it seemed difficult, people don’t believe much in the project – said FalleN.

– Felippe already has an organization, and our idea was to find a way to do something with him, because we don’t want to create our own organization. We started talking, I’ve been playing very open with him, saying everything we think and need. He’s chasing his share,” he wrote.

FalleN said that the time is to feel the market, but the efforts of felippe1, who played alongside True in the Crossfire years, has caught the attention of players.

– We want to work with those who want to work with us, and that’s something we really appreciate about Felippe. We went after several people saying that we wanted to work with them, and many times they said that it was not interesting, that there was risk, that it was not what they needed, and we understand, you have to align things. And in Felippe I could see another footprint, he wants to make it happen at any cost, he’s a guy who is “all-in” in bringing this project.

True completed by saying that the deal, despite not being closed, is very likely.

– We are seeing with good eyes [a possibilidade de fechar com a Imperial]. There’s a good chance we can do something with him. [felippe1]. It’s not 100% guaranteed yet, but if it is, it will be really cool, because we’re finding a place that wants to have us, and for us that’s the most important thing.

FalleN said that Last Dance is having difficulties in navigating the foreign market, which, according to the player, did not understand the size of the project’s impact and its impact on the Brazilian community.

– There is a certain difficulty in showing the value of this project and the opportunities it brings to those who are from another country. The guys just don’t understand the context of Brazil. We have an idea that, when we assemble a team like this, we will have a battery of fans coming after us, we will rekindle the flame of Brazilian fans, and many times foreigners are just looking and wondering if this team will reach the top 10, will enter the major. I don’t really agree with this business model – he said.

– We know that many esports organizations live on investment, live on VC [Venture capital, um modelo de investimento], sponsors, sponsoring partners, and in the end no one can make the machine spin. And this is one of the only teams in the world that can make the machine spin. I am absolutely sure that, due to the exposure that we manage to create, of the images built by the players over the years, which allows that, if worked in the right way, we can make a project where it is possible to align great salaries, great structures and legal sponsors – completed.

For FalleN, however, it is difficult for a foreigner to understand the impact that the project has within the Brazilian community.

– Convincing a foreigner of this, who does not follow our day to day, who does not know who we are and what we mean to the country, [um estrangeiro] who is not even in our country, it is difficult. In the end, with the foreign organizations, the feeling was that they were evaluating more how the competitive part could be and not thinking about what we can bring more.

According to FalleN, this is another reason that makes players see the possibility of closing with a national organization, such as Imperial, with good eyes.

– We can feel that Brazilians will understand how we want to work, the opportunities we have, how much we can impact our community, and the doors are more open to things here in Brazil. We ended up being positively surprised by the rapid appeal the project is having in the community. Obviously I knew it would be a cool thing, but deep down there is always a doubt, I stopped joining great teams this year to play in this project, I ended up asking to leave Liquid, I refused offers from great teams, and I decided to come here – he said.

– And you wonder if you’re doing the right thing, but in less than a week I’m already absolutely sure I did the right thing. I’m happy as hell, playing with guys who like to play with me, who listen to me, and I’m sure if we don’t do well in a match, if we lose, we’ll talk and do better in the next one. This is very important, because there’s no point in having all the talent in the world and if the players don’t want to work together. Here we may not have all the talent in the world like we used to, but we know what to do, we know how to play, and we want to work together. In my opinion, it’s the recipe for success and I’m happy as hell – he added.

FalleN also revealed that the team is also thinking about launching itself as an independent project, but the idea is in the background at the moment, with the focus on closing with an organization and going to the United States as soon as possible to start training and championships. .

– We thought of doing a project by ourselves and we are absolutely sure that we could do something cool, but then other interesting things came up here in Brazil and we are evaluating. Setting up an organization is not an easy thing, it needs a lot of experience from those who are already doing it, and we don’t have much time to waste, we need to get it right – he said.

Finally, FalleN stated that the goal is for the signature, regardless of the organization, to take place in the next few days.

– We are studying carefully, I believe that in the next few days we will have a definition, because we are running out of time, the championships are starting, the ESEA league will start in February and we need to be there. The expectation is that in the next few days everything will be resolved so that next month we can start.