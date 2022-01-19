CS:GO: “He deserves a decent ending,” FalleN says of fnx | cs:go

For Gabriel “FalleN”, Last Dance is not only about rekindling the flame of the Brazilian community, but also giving a dignified ending to Lincoln “fnx”, the only player present in Brazil’s three world titles in Counter-Strike. FalleN knows that keeping the veteran focused won’t be easy, but he said that’s one of his biggest goals.

— It’s a challenge to bring fnx back, but I look forward to it. I’ve had to bring him back several times, with the teams I’ve played with him, and each time it’s been very positive.” ge.

1 of 2 fnx in Last Dance training — Photo: Thiago Guimarães fnx in Last Dance training — Photo: Thiago Guimarães

FalleN played alongside fnx at least five different times in his career, between 2009 and 2011 defending FireGamers and Complexity; between 2011 and 2013 defending Mandic, semXorah and playArt; between 2013 and 2015 at KaBuM; between 2016 and 2017 at Luminosity and SK; and now, on Last Dance.

For the captain of Last Dance, it’s not difficult to put the teammate in line, the difficult thing is to keep him that way.

— The challenge is to keep him for a long time, we are willing to stay one or two years with this project and we know that he puts a huge amount of gas and, when he manages to enjoy the success, he often diverts his focus. The big challenge is to keep him focused,” he added.

2 of 2 fer, FalleN and fnx training with Last Dance — Photo: Thiago Guimarães/TV Globo fer, FalleN and fnx training with Last Dance — Photo: Thiago Guimarães/TV Globo

In addition to wanting fnx commitment to make the project work, FalleN also sees a personal motivation in the story. The Professor wants new players to know the “real” fnx.

— It’s a personal challenge too, I really want him to do well in this project, to be able to show his story to the youngest fan, there are a lot of kids who don’t know who the real fnx was, who didn’t catch the scenario. Anyone who started playing in 2017 doesn’t know who fnx is, one of the biggest legends we have on the scene. He deserves a dignified ending for what he’s done. This is important and I will do as much as I can to help you,” he said.

FalleN ended by highlighting that fnx is focused and eager to play.