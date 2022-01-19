Cssio opens the season as the second-oldest contract among Serie A athletes; see list

Goalkeeper Cássio opens the 2022 season as the owner of the second oldest contract among the clubs in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Athlete at Timão for ten years, he only loses to goalkeeper Santos, from Athletico-PR, in this regard, taking into account only the contracts of athletes integrated into the professional squads.

The differentiation is necessary due to the fact that some athletes created in the alvinegras base categories have a bond even greater than Cássio’s, but have been professionalized for a short time. The defensive midfielder Roni, for example, has defended the club since 2005, but only turned professional in 2019..

Interestingly, one of the few professional contracts that comes close to Cássio’s is that of defender / side Bruno Melo, Corinthians reinforcement for the current season. He has a professional bond since 2013 with the Ceará club and this is the third time he has been loaned to another team. – loans do not constitute the end of the bond.

Other old names in national football left their respective clubs during the last season. Midfielder D’Alessandro, who was at Internacional since 2008, ended his time at the Rio Grande do Sul club, played for a year at Nacional-URU, and now returned to the Beira-Rio team.

Midfielder Alison, a Santos professional since 2011, also had a longer contract, but ended up being negotiated by his rival from Baixada in the middle of last year. Cassio passed in front of that line.

A huge bond that ended at the end of 2021 was that of goalkeeper Fábio with Cruzeiro, but the Minas Gerais team has been in Serie B since 2020. He was in Toca da Raposa since 2005 and almost reached a thousand games.

Cássio, in turn, now has a contract for another three years with Timão and envisions being the goalkeeper who played the most for the club. He is currently around 50 games behind Ronaldo Giovanelli.

Five oldest Serie A contracts*

Santos, Athletico-PR – professional contract since January 2011 Corinthians, Cássio – professional contract since January 2012 Internacional, Rodrigo Dourado – professional contract since June 2012 São Paulo, Reinaldo and professional contract since June 2013 Santos, João Paulo – professional contract since January 2014

*only the contract as a professional is valid, excluding base time

