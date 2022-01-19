Cup 2022 | With regional classic and title candidates, quarterfinal clashes already have date, place and broadcast

After São Paulo’s classification on Monday night (17), all the quarter-final clashes were defined and we will have two games this Tuesday (18)

THE Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup is in its final stretch and this Monday (17) the last two classified for the quarterfinals were defined. Oeste beat Canaã in Barueri and at night, São Paulo defeated Vasco, in a game in the city of São Caetano.

palm trees, cruise, West and São Paulo advanced to the quarterfinals and joined América-MG, Botafogo, Mirasol and saints, who had already secured their ratings for this phase of the world’s biggest grassroots competition.

Of the 138 teams that started the tournament, we now have only eight clubs still in the fight for the Copinha title.. Now, the emotion is even more on edge with the games on the quarterfinals, where we will even have a regional classic and a re-edition of the 2007 final, between Cruzeiro and São Paulo.

in

The first club to qualify was the Mirasol, which thrashed Bahia 5-1. Then, the Botafogo sweated his shirt, eliminating Resende by 5 to 4, on penalties. The third club to secure a spot in the quarter-finals was America-MG who left Novorizontino behind, after making it 5-2 in normal match time. To close the first four classified clubs, the saints made 2 to 1 in Fluminense and stamped their spot.

Inter got in the way, lost to palm trees by 2 to 1, which qualified in a game. Then we had another rout and she went from cruise, who scored 4-1 at Desportivo Brasil and advanced to the quarterfinals. This Monday, the last two classified. THE West made 3-2 in Canaan and followed, at night, the São Paulo made 4 to 2 in Vasco and closed the round of 16.

Here’s how the quarterfinals played out:

América-MG vs Botafogo, third, at 7 pm, in Jaú (live on Sportv)

Mirassol vs Santos, third, at 21:30, in Araraquara (live on Sportv)

palm trees vs west, fourth, at 7 pm, in Barueri (live on Sportv)

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo, fourth, at 9:30 pm, in São Caetano do Sul (live on Sportv)

Note: the winners of Tuesday’s duels form a semifinal. The other semifinal will have the winners of Wednesday’s matches.