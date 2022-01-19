Cured of Covid, Renata Vasconcellos reports symptoms of Ômicron in JN

Journalist Renata Vasconcellos returned, this Tuesday (1/18), to the bench for Globo’s Jornal Nacional. She had been away from work since January 9, when she tested positive for Ômicron, a variant of Covid-19. Live, William Bonner encouraged his colleague to report how the recovery period was. “I would like you to tell me what symptoms you felt”, asked the presenter.

“In my case it was a mild sore throat, it lasted for a few days and this feeling of congestion but which is different from a common flu. It’s similar, but not the same. I didn’t feel tired, I had a little cough, but soon after it got better. I followed the doctor’s orders, kept quiet and drank a lot of water”, reassured Renata, who revealed that she had already taken the first two doses of the coranavirus vaccine. “Now I’m waiting for reinforcements”, she concluded.