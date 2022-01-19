CVC, Locaweb and Americanas shoot this morning; Ibovespa also advances By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – O is up 1.41% to 108,172 points at 10:25 am, with CVC (SA:), Locaweb (SA:) and Americanas (SA:) all shooting through this morning’s highs. At the other end, Embraer (SA:) BRF (SA:) and JBS (SA:) are the negative highlights of the index.

Sinqia (SA:) – Sinqia announced the acquisition of 52% of the capital of Lote45, a portfolio management and risk control company for asset managers, family offices, pension funds and insurance companies. The value of the transaction comprises a cash installment of R$79.5 million and, in the future, an additional conditioned to net revenue in 2022. Shares soared 2.81%, to R$13.15.

Hi (SA:) – Oi closed an agreement to buy 20% of the energy generation from the biogas plant built in Seropédica (RJ) by Eva Energia. The plant is starting to operate this month and will officially open in February. Under the contract, Eva will supply 8.76 GWh per year, enough energy to supply 6,000 households. It is estimated that the plant will generate monthly savings of 40% on Oi’s (SA:) electricity bills, ensuring a cost reduction of around R$ 2.5 million per year. Assets rose 1.35% to R$1.50.

Raízen (SA:) – Raízen, a joint venture between Shell (NYSE:) and Cosan (SA:), announced this Tuesday that Paula Kovarsky will lead the new Vice-Presidency of Strategy, which will be responsible for combining the areas of Strategy, New Business, M&A and Sustainability of the company. The shares advanced 0.97%, at R$ 6.24.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial is evaluating the possibility of carrying out an eventual public offering of common shares, and has already started the process of engaging financial institutions. The material fact of the electric company was disclosed after news that the company is preparing to raise about R$ 3.5 billion through a follow-on. Assets fell 2.02% to R$21.84.

Neoenergia (SA:) and Weg (SA:) – Neoenergia and Weg announced a partnership in the infrastructure segment for electric vehicles. Weg will be the exclusive supplier of charging solutions for Neoenergia, which has its own fleet of electric cars and also sells charging stations to business, commercial and residential customers. Neoenergia’s shares rose 1.11%, at R$15.54, while Weg’s rose 0.36%, at R$30.65.

Petroreconcavo – PetroRecôncavo (SA:) recorded production of 17,138 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in December, up 39.6% compared to November. The shares rose 2.13%, to R$ 19.62.

Bradesco (SA:) – Yesterday Bradesco issued its first Bond linked to socio-environmental criteria, in the amount of US$ 500 million. This is a sustainable international funding of senior debt, with a term of 60 months and a coupon of 4.375% per year. Assets dropped 0.09% to R$21.35.

Cury (SA:) – According to its operational data for 4Q21, Cury reached BRL 2.8 billion in launches, BRL 2.6 billion in net sales, and an annual net sales velocity of 72% in 2021. PSV was BRL 788, 1 million, an increase of 16.8% compared to the same period last year. Shares soar 4.53% to R$6.69.

Neogrid (SA:) – Neogrid’s Board of Directors approved a buyback program for up to 8.5 million shares issued by the company within 18 months. Assets soar 5.91% at R$2.51.

Ambev (SA:) – According to 4Q21 previews, Ambev delivered an 8.3% increase in consolidated volume and a strong 22.4% growth in net revenue in 2021, despite difficult comparisons in the second half of 2021. Shares fell 0.48 %, at R$ 14.51.

Enauta (SA:) – Enauta decided to extend until May 2025 the charter and operation and maintenance contracts for FPSO Petrojarl I, which makes up the anticipated production system of the Atlanta Field, located in the Santos Basin. The shares advanced 2.08%, at R$ 14.23.