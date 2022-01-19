CVM issues warning about irregularities in four trading platforms

The CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) issued a warning to the market about the irregular performance of Nymstar Limited, Exness BV, Venico Capital Limited and Vlerizo LTD, companies based abroad that offer online trading platforms for currencies, metals, shares and other assets.

According to the SMI (Superintendence of Market and Intermediary Relations) of the CVM, there are indications that companies present themselves as responsible on the site exness.com/pt and seek to raise funds from Brazilian investors.

“This practice was carried out through the website and profiles on social networks”, details the CVM.

The four companies are not authorized by the CVM to broker securities.

The autarchy thus determined the immediate suspension of the public offer of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, by the companies, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand.

On the website, Nymstar introduces itself as a stockbroker based in Seychelles.

Exness would be a Curacao securities intermediary.

Exness is reportedly based in the British Virgin Islands.

And Vlerizo would be a financial services provider in South Africa.