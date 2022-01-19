CVM issues warning about irregularities in four trading platforms

Yadunandan Singh 32 seconds ago Business Comments Off on CVM issues warning about irregularities in four trading platforms 0 Views

The CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) issued a warning to the market about the irregular performance of Nymstar Limited, Exness BV, Venico Capital Limited and Vlerizo LTD, companies based abroad that offer online trading platforms for currencies, metals, shares and other assets.

According to the SMI (Superintendence of Market and Intermediary Relations) of the CVM, there are indications that companies present themselves as responsible on the site exness.com/pt and seek to raise funds from Brazilian investors.

“This practice was carried out through the website and profiles on social networks”, details the CVM.

The four companies are not authorized by the CVM to broker securities.

The autarchy thus determined the immediate suspension of the public offer of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, by the companies, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand.

On the website, Nymstar introduces itself as a stockbroker based in Seychelles.

Exness would be a Curacao securities intermediary.

Exness is reportedly based in the British Virgin Islands.

And Vlerizo would be a financial services provider in South Africa.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4): discussions at CADE show signs of progress and drive actions, but there is still no date for judgment

Until the afternoon of this Tuesday (18), the agenda of Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, president of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved