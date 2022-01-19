CVM warns about 4 trading platforms that operate without authorization

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) issued an alert to the market about the irregular performance of Nymstar Limited, Exness BV, Venico Capital Limited and Vlerizo LTD, companies headquartered abroad and offering online trading platforms trade in coins, metals, actions and other assets.

According to the CVM’s Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendence (SMI), there are indications that companies present themselves as responsible on the website exness.com/en and seek to raise funds from Brazilian investors. “This practice was carried out through the website and profiles on social networks”, details the CVM.

The four companies are not authorized by the CVM to broker securities. The autarchy thus determined the immediate suspension of the public offer of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, by the companies, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1,000.

On the website, Nymstar introduces itself as a stockbroker based in Seychelles. Exness would be a Curacao securities intermediary. Exness is reportedly based in the British Virgin Islands and Vlerizo is said to be a financial services provider in South Africa.

