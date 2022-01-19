Czech singer catches Covid-19 on purpose and ends up dying

Hana Horka, singer of the Czech folk music band Asonance, died this Sunday (16) after complications caused by Covid-19.

Antivaccine, she would have let herself be contaminated by the disease when her son and her husband tested positive. The death of the singer, who was 57 years old, was announced by her family on Monday (17).

According to the singer’s son, Jan Rek, in an interview with the radio “iRozhlas”, he and his father contracted the disease at the end of last year. His mother had tested negative and decided to deliberately expose herself to the virus. The objective was to get infected and, after being cured, obtain the immunity certificate used in the country that would allow her to visit some establishments without having to be vaccinated.

“She preferred to live normally with us and catch the disease so she wouldn’t have to be vaccinated. It’s sad that she wanted to believe in strangers more than her own family,” Jan Rek said during the radio show. With information from the Globe.

Czech singer died at home

According to Rek’s account, his mother died at home, short of breath. Days earlier, she even posted on social media celebrating the infection: “I am very happy because, in this way, I will be able to have a ‘free life’ like others, go to the cinema, take a vacation, go to the sauna, to the theater.” , he wrote.

The son claims that the culprits for his mother’s death are two influential activists among Czech anti-vaccinations: actor Jaroslav Dušek and biologist Soňa Peková. “I know exactly who was behind your views. I listened to these things for a year,” said the young man.

