Czech singer dies after contracting Covid-19 on purpose

Hana Horka, singer of the Czech group Asonance – which opposes vaccines against Covid-19 – died on Sunday (16), at the age of 57, after purposely contracting the virus to obtain her vaccination passport, the family announced.

Asked last Monday (17) on public radio iRozhlas.cz, the singer’s son, Jan Rek, explained that the mother refused to be vaccinated and voluntarily exposed herself to the disease that he and his father, both vaccinated, contracted earlier. of Christmas.

“She decided to live with us normally and chose to contract the disease rather than being vaccinated,” said Rek.

Two days before her death, Hana Horka wrote on social media: “I survived. So now there will be a theater, a sauna, a concert, a sauna and an urgent trip to the sea.”

In the Czech Republic, proof of vaccination or recent recovery from the coronavirus is required in all cultural and sporting venues, as well as in bars and restaurants.

Rek accused local anti-vaccination figures of having convinced his mother not to be vaccinated and therefore to have “blood on her hands”.

“I know exactly who formed her opinion… It saddens me that she believed more in foreigners than in her own family. It was not just total misinformation, but also opinions about natural immunity and antibodies created when contracting the disease”, lamented the son of the mother. singer.

The Czech Republic is currently facing a new wave of infections, with more than 20,000 new positive cases detected as of Monday.