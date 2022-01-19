Czech singer Hana Horka dies after contracting covid-19 on purpose; understand · Rolling Stone

Czech singer Hana Horka, from the group Asonance, was against vaccine and contracted covid-19 on purpose to obtain immunity

czech singer Hana Horka, from the group Asonance, died last Sunday, 16, at the age of 57, after contracting covid-19 on purpose to obtain immunity and the vaccination passport. As revealed by the singer’s son, Jan Rek, the artist was against the vaccine — and died after having complications with the disease.

“She preferred to live normally with us and get the disease so she wouldn’t have to get vaccinated. It’s sad that she wanted to believe in strangers more than her own family,” he said. Rek in an interview with Czech public radio iRozhlas (via G1).

When she found out she was infected with covid-19, Horka celebrated and received support from some fans and friends. “I am very happy because in this way I can have a ‘free life’ like others, go to the cinema, take a vacation, go to the sauna, to the theater,” he wrote on social media.

Rek blames the Czech Republic’s anti-vaccination movements for his mother’s death, especially the actor Jaroslav Dušek and the biologist Soňa Peková, great representatives of negationist ideas.

“My mother was not only the target of total misinformation, but also believed in opinions about the natural immunity and antibodies she would create when she caught the disease,” he concluded.