Deer appears ‘flying’ in video after jumping and becomes a hit on the networks

A deer captured the spotlight this week after it was filmed jumping from a considerable height while crossing a road in the Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in India. Some videos were shared on social media and left netizens gaping at the animal’s unexpected skill.

Captured in slow motion, the axis deer, also known as the chital, is seen emerging from a river and effortlessly hopping down a dirt path. During the incredible leap, and apparently without difficulty, he slides more than five feet through the air.

The video ends with the deer darting into the bushes on the other side of the road, and running away as onlookers look on in awe.

In a Twitter post made by the Indian NGO Wildlense Eco Foundation last Saturday (15), the video of the animal’s performance accumulated more than 115,000 views. In one of the comments, one of the users stated: “Wow, I’ve never seen such a long jump from anyone, but this one is literally flying.” Another netizen also commented: “Yes! The gold medal goes to the daring ‘deer’, what a jump! I can’t believe this.”

According to information from Hunting Heart, the axis deer is a species native to territories of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. And when it finds itself in a threatening setting, the animal is able to run at impressive speeds and easily jump over fences and other high obstacles.