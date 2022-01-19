DefenseNet – Venezuela – Venezuela





By David Alandete

abc.es

January 18, 2022

In the midst of the crisis between Russia and the United States over the possible invasion of Ukraine, the man who was head of Venezuelan spying until his defection in 2019 circulated a statement from his North American exile to affirm that the Kremlin already operates comfortably in America under the wing of chavismo with two bases already installed in Venezuelan territory.

These revelations, from someone who began cooperating with the US government when he went into exile, come just days after the Russian government itself implicitly warned of the possibility of a Russian deployment in Caracas and Havana targeting Washington in response to growing support. from the US to the Ukrainian government.

General Manuel Cristopher Figuera says in the two-page letter, signed, dated 16JAN2022, and distributed to various media, that there are two Russian Bases in Venezuela.

Carabobo – Valencia – 41st Armored Brigade

Miranda – Manzanares – Electronic Warfare Base

The “Russian Military Base created within the 41st Armored Brigade in the city of Valencia, state of Carabobo” and “there is one in Manzanares, state of Miranda, where the Russian Military Base for Electronic Warfare and Communications (ELINT/COMINT) operates».

This military adds about these Russian installations that “their only objective is to threaten the national security of the United States”. Until now, several media outlets, including this one, had revealed the presence of Russian soldiers in Venezuela, reinforced after Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president with US support in 2019.

We held an extraordinary work meeting with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Mélik @EmbSergio, with a view to our bilateral agenda 2022 and focused on strengthening existing cooperation in different areas: politics, economy, culture and health, among others ????? pic.twitter.com/AmmTRZnOit — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 15, 2022

Between October and April of that year, the Venezuelan general headed the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and has abundant information about the leadership of Chavismo and its ties to the Cuban regime. He participated in the speech, on 30ABR2019, to force the flight of Nicolás Maduro to Cuba, which failed. The White House later lifted sanctions previously issued against him.

The White House thus fulfilled its promise to offer him a safe-conduct if he maneuvered in favor of change in Venezuela. The general left on 02MAY2019, by road to Colombia and then settled in Bogotá, where he had already begun to cooperate with American intelligence. From there, he traveled to the United States.

Cristopher Figuera states in his letter that “the surrender of sovereignty is such that the Russian government, using a recently revoked right, at the global geopolitical negotiation table in the face of the crisis in Ukraine, generated by Russia to stop the alleged advance of NATO in Eastern European territories, threatened to place more infrastructure and high-level military assets in Venezuela.

Indeed, last Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov said in an interview with the RTVI channel, when asked about a Russian military reinforcement in Cuba or Venezuela: “In the context of the current situation, the Russia thinks about how to guarantee its own security.

Silence of Caracas

According to the Venezuelan general in exile, “it is evident that the dictatorial and criminal regime of Nicolás Maduro is a threat not only to the security of the United States, but also to the Latin American region and the rest of the free world. Given that it is the headquarters for the operations of irregular narco-terrorist groups, organized crime, Islamic extremist groups, fertile ground for the export of terrorism and international crime; that it had the complicity of foreign powers and other countries with vast experience in tyrannies; with that of international organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations and even the Vatican itself».

After arriving in the US, General Cristopher Figuera gave few interviews to the media, including ABC, and kept an extremely low profile while cooperating with US authorities. He usually communicates with statements signed in his own handwriting, such as the one issued on January 16th. There is no more confirmation about the location of these Russian bases than the statements made by the general in exile. The Venezuelan regime has not made a direct statement on the matter.

CRBV Art.1: “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is irrevocably free and independent and it bases its moral heritage and its values ​​of freedom, equality, justice and international peace in the doctrine of Simón Bolívar, el Libertador”…, Libres, Independientes y Soberanos ! https://t.co/cwwITHgkW4 — @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) January 14, 2022

In that statement, Figuera also harshly criticizes Vladímir Padrino López, a Venezuelan military man who has been Defense Minister since 2014, referring, for example, to military equipment and means acquired from Russia, China, Iran and even Cuba; scrap mostly reconditioned and that was only constituted as a business to create interests and, thus, promote a false defense of the homeland, by other countries that really care for their interests in the area, because they care little about the reality of Venezuelan citizens”, he says. .

The truth is that in recent years, Russian nuclear-capable Tu-160 bombers have arrived in Caracas, and Moscow and the Chavista regime have signed agreements for Kremlin warships to use Venezuelan ports. In addition, the S-300 long-range missile system that Hugo Chavez purchased from Russia has been recalibrated and repaired, and which, according to US intelligence analyses, was in a nearly unusable state before Moscow’s latest intervention.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino holds the Tu-160 Blackjack mockup as a trophy. Will it save the Bolivarian regime?

DefenseNet Note

the general Manuel Cristopher Figuera omits a number of information. Maybe for a next opportunity.

Left open:

1 – The actions of Russian PMCs in support and security of gold and gemstone mining operations in the so-called Arco Minero.

2 – Are advanced equipment such as the S-300 Anti-Air Defense system, in addition to the maintenance and support of the Russians, are they also operated by them? Or do these have the final word on firing or not?

3 – The same for all anti-aircraft umbrella?

4 – Do the Russians support the actions of the SEBIN agency in intelligence and internal repression?

5 – What actions of influence have been carried out in the political groups of the Brazilian states of Arco Norte (Amazônia, Roraima, Amapá, Pará, Rondônia and even Maranhão)

