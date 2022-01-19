Demonstrated phenomenon that enables quantum batteries

Energy

Until now it was just a theory, now a step on the researchers’ agenda.

[Imagem: University of Adelaide]

superabsorb

Physicists have taken an essential step towards enabling the future construction of a “quantum battery”, which promises to store more energy and recharge very quickly.

In fact, the larger the quantum battery, the less time it takes to recharge.

For this to be possible, it was first necessary to demonstrate experimentally a phenomenon that until now was only theoretical, called “superabsorption”.

The way in which matter emits or absorbs energy typically depends on the intrinsic properties of the atoms and molecules that compose it, but it is possible to make these atoms and molecules act in a way that produces a kind of synergy, generating constructive interference.

For example, several demonstrations have been made in which multiple light emitters work together, producing an effect greater than the sum of the parts, called superradiance.

Superabsorption is the inverse of superradiance, but until now it has been difficult – due to the scale in the atomic dimension – to build systems that allow exploiting this collective optimized absorption of energy.

This is what James Quach and a team of physicists from Australia, Italy and the UK did.

Scheme of the experiment that proved superabsorption.

[Imagem: James Q. Quach et al. – 10.1126/sciadv.abk3160]

Demonstration of superabsorption

To experimentally demonstrate the concept of superabsorption, Quach constructed several microcavities of different sizes, fabricated with alternating layers of silicon dioxide and nibium pentoxide.

These two materials made it possible to build mirrored micro-cavities with an extremely high reflection capacity, allowing light to be stored inside – reflecting between the cavity walls – for as long as possible.

Each well received different numbers of molecules of an organic semiconductor, a dye called luminogen-F orange. Each set of molecules was then energized using a laser, that is, each set started to store energy.

The team started with a cavity, measuring how much energy it stored. And then the number of cavities gradually increased.

The result was not long in coming: As the number of cavities or the number of molecules in each one increased, the time required to inject the same amount of energy into the system decreased. In other words, superabsorption was operating in the system.

“Underlying the superabsorbent effect of quantum batteries is the idea that all molecules act collectively, through a property known as quantum superposition,” explained Professor James Quach of the University of Adelaide in Australia.

hand in the dough

After the practical demonstration of superabsorption, a great effort has now begun to technologically explore this phenomenon, more specifically, by building a working prototype of a quantum battery.

“Quantum batteries, which use principles of quantum mechanics to improve their capabilities, require less charging time the larger they are. Theoretically it is possible that the charging power of quantum batteries increases faster than the size of the battery, which could allow new ways to to speed up loading,” detailed Professor Quach.

Bibliography: Article: Superabsorption in an organic microcavity: Toward a quantum battery

Authors: James Q. Quach, Kirsty E. McGhee, Lucia Ganzer, Dominic M. Rouse, Brendon W. Lovett, Erik M. Gauger, Jonathan Keeling, XGiulio Cerullo, David G. Lidzeyand, Tersilla Virgili

Magazine: Science Advances

Vol.: 8, Issue 2

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abk3160

