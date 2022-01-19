Diablo, Call of Duty and more: see the list of new Xbox franchises

There’s no denying it, Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion is one of the biggest events in recent history in the video game industry. In addition to being the biggest transaction of all time in this sector of the economy, the case ended up drawing attention for some paradigm shifts.

In this sense, one of the main curiosities is that the iconic character of Crash Bandicoot, so connected to Sony’s history (as he was once considered the mascot of the PlayStation), is now under the control of Microsoft. The situation is similar to Spyro, the purple dragon that was very successful on PS1.

These are just two examples of intellectual properties (IPs) that are now under Microsoft’s “umbrella”. Important franchises such as Call of Duty, devil and even success for mobile candy Crush will have their futures defined by the software company (remembering that the acquisition needs to be approved by the antitrust authorities, which should only happen in 2023).

Activision Blizzard will continue to make PlayStation games



To give an idea of ​​what are the new IPs that Microsoft will be able to work with, the voxel prepared a special list. Check out, below, the more than 40 electronic game franchises that will be commanded by the owner of Xbox.

blur

Bubble Witch Saga

Caesar

Call of Duty

candy Crush

Crash Bandicoot

devil

Diamond Diaries Saga

DJ Hero

Empire Earth

Farm Heroes Saga

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

guitar hero

gun

hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Hexen

Interstate ’76

King’s Quest

Laura Bow Mysteries

overwatch

pet rescue

Phantasmagoria

pitfall

Police Quest

prototype

Quest for Glory

singularity

skylanders

soldier of fortune

Space Quest

Spyro

StarCraft

Tenchu ​​(legacy games)

The Lost Vikings

TimeShift

Tony Hawk

True Crime

World of Warcraft

zork

So, which of these IPs are you most excited to see in a new game? Leave your comment below!

[ATUALIZAÇÃO – 16h35]: Despite publishing Sekiro as one of your intellectual properties on your website, Activision Blizzard does not own IP. The action game is owned by From Software, with Activision Blizzard only being the publisher of the title. Because of this, the game’s name was dropped from the original list.