Did you really take your foot off? See Rafael Sobis’ bids in Internacional vs Cruzeiro 2016 | football

But what were Sobis’ attitudes during the game against the club in which he is an idol of the fans? THE ge shows in the video above the striker’s moves in that match.

The former player cites a specific move in which, according to him, he missed a corner just as Cruzeiro was close to scoring. (see below).

– There was a corner, and we feel the game, right? Wow, we’re close to scoring. I took the corner to the sky, man. I took the corner, the ball traveled a lot, a lot. I took the corner, and I don’t take it that way (laughs). The ball was in Danilo’s hand.

If Cruzeiro won, they would relegate Inter for the first time in history. Colorado won 1-0, but ended the relegation confirmed in the last round.

Rafael, Sobis, in fact, after the match talked about the result, the feeling of facing Internacional in that feeling and assured that he was professional on the field.

– What they (Inter) are going through I don’t wish on anyone. We spent a little time. Thank God, with a lot of work, we managed to revert to having more tranquility at the end of the championship. But we played a good game, we deserved to win, we sinned in not scoring. Against a big team it cannot fail. They in the pressure and in the impetus scored the goal.

– Show my work, keep my head on straight and do what I always do. It happened several times playing for Inter and I was a professional, and they (opponents) thanked me for that. Today, of course, the interest is different, but they know that I have to do my job, as I did, I gave everything for my club’s shirt, but unfortunately we didn’t win.

