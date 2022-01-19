Diego Costa near Timão, and jewel outside Grêmio

Corinthians is determined and has made a proposal to hire Diego Costa. The board’s idea is to have the striker until the end of 2023 and expect a response from the player, who said he liked what he saw behind the scenes. In addition, Jean Pyerre is leaving Grêmio. The supporter received an even better proposal from Giresunspor, from Turkey, and was close to the hit.

Offer on the table

In the last few hours, the board of Corinthians presented a salary offer to striker Diego Costa with a contract valid until the end of the 2023 season, precisely when the administration of President Duilio Monteiro Alves ends. The athlete signaled to like the project presented by Alvinegro, but asked for a few days to give his answer.

Image: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Jean Pyerre near Turks

Jean Pyerre’s future is closer to being defined. In the last few hours, Giresunspor, from Turkey, presented a new proposal to Grêmio for the loan of the attacking midfielder. The offer involves a longer contract period in Turkish football and details of an option to purchase the economic rights. On the other hand, the player received an extrajudicial notification from Athletico-PR, which claims to have signed a draft contract with the athlete.

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Giants want Endrick

Scorer of four goals for Palmeiras in the Copa São Paulo at just 15 years old, Endrick has already gained prominence in the international press and attracted the attention of big clubs in the Old Continent, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona. In addition to the Spanish giants, the English Liverpool and Manchester City are also closely following the young athlete of the alviverde team.

Image: Playback/Twitter

Official: Rafael Cabral is from Cruzeiro

In Belo Horizonte since the weekend, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral was made official as a reinforcement for Cruzeiro for the 2022 season. was occupied by Fábio for 17 years.