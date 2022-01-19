Diego Costa wants to re-edit partnership with Willian at Corinthians, says newspaper

After terminating the contract with Atlético-MG, Diego Costa was free to negotiate with Corinthians. With the name also involved with clubs abroad, the player seems to have a reason to choose Timão: Willian.

According to the English tabloid The Sun, the striker wants to play again with Willian, with whom he played at Chelsea. The two played together from 2014 to 2018, during which time they won the Premier League twice, and an English League Cup.

”Arsenal has suffered a transfer blow (hat) with allegations that Diego Costa wants to meet with former Chelsea teammate Willian at Corinthians”, says the headline of the newspaper running in the UK and Ireland.

There, the forward scored 58 goals in 120 games, in addition to contributing 24 assists. With the name on the rise among the Corinthians fans, the My Helm want to know: do you agree with the possible hiring of the athlete? To vote, just click here.

On Monday night, football managers Alessandro Nunes and Roberto de Andrade spoke about the possibility of negotiating with the player. According to the director, Timão is expecting some movement from Diego Costa himself. For him, what counts is the athlete’s desire to be at the club.

