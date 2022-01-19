Discomfort? Understand how Corinthians sees Diego Costa ‘expecting’ to decide the future and what still keeps the Timão player away

Corinthians have submitted a proposal to Diego Costa for a two-year contract and are awaiting the player’s decision on his future

THE Corinthians proposal is in the hands of Diego Costa. The club just waits for the player decision. Despite the external anxiety, in Timão the climate is optimistic for the ‘yes’, which can happen any time.

The alvinegro offered a contract valid until 2023, allied to one of the biggest salaries of the squad which, even so, is lower than what Diego had guaranteed in the Atlético-MG. In Belo Horizonte, if the contract was completed by December, the striker would pocket, in a year, around BRL 20 million.

Diego Costa wants run out their possibilities of returning to Europe before giving the answer to Corinthians. The player received some polls, spent the last few weeks of vacation in Spain, but no conversation was very encouraging.

The Corinthians board, in turn, sees no problem in the situation. After all, Diego Costa was also not the club’s plan A, which initially went after Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United.

In addition, it is very common for renowned players to evaluate the foreign market. Corinthians itself has the recent examples of Paulinho and Willian. In the end, both deals were closed and the wait was worth it.

Another important point, which reflects on the optimism within Parque São Jorge for Diego Costa’s “yes”, is the fact that the player was offered to the club in December.

The first conversations didn’t happen because Corinthians went after Diego, but because the striker was offered to the club’s leaders. From the beginning, Diego Costa’s representatives made it clear his intention to play for Timão.

In this case, if there are no surprises, as a possible interesting proposal from abroad, is a matter of time for Corinthians and Diego Costa to confirm the agreement.

The relationship is old, but the negotiations have only intensified now because Diego Costa had a current contract with Galo.

In order not to be accused of harassment, Corinthians waited for the player to resolve their pending issues. And it only continued the negotiations due to the exclusion of the need to pay a termination fine.

Diego Costa enforced a “gentlemen’s agreement” signed with Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Galo. Despite athletic resistance, the Minas Gerais club had to agree to release the athlete without receiving any financial compensation for the breach of contract.