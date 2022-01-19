Discover 20 diseases that cause the worst pain the body can feel

Pain is considered one of man’s greatest invisible enemies. It has the power to take away your disposition, your patience and even your mood, being a factor that daily leads people to seek medical attention or buy medicines at the pharmacy. Have you ever stopped to think about the worst pain a human being can feel?

Specialists from the National Health Service (NHS, the SUS of the United Kingdom) have compiled a list of the 20 most painful diseases that the human body can develop. The following pains make daily tasks difficult and impact patients’ quality of life. The lifting is not ordered by degree of intensity. Check out:

endometriosis

Anyone who suffers from this disorder has certainly experienced heavy and painful periods. Endometriosis happens when the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. It is a long-term condition, it can affect women of any age, and there is no cure, only control of the situation. Symptoms can vary, but the most common are pelvic pain, irregular cramping during menstruation, pain after sex, feeling sick, and difficulty getting pregnant.

herniated disc

This problem occurs when the gelatinous core of a spinal disc dislodges, putting pressure on the nerves that travel through the spinal cord and causing severe pain.

The main symptoms are low back pain; numbness or tingling in the shoulders, arms, back, legs, or feet; neck ache; trouble bending or straightening your back; and muscle weakness. It can also cause buttock and leg pain if it presses on the sciatic nerve.

Appendicitis

Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a small, gloved finger-like organ located in the first portion of the large intestine. The pain usually starts in the middle of the belly or abdomen and can come and go. Within hours, the pain travels to the lower right side, where the appendix is ​​located, and becomes constant and severe. Pressing this area, coughing, or walking can make the pain worse.

If you have appendicitis, you may also have other symptoms, including nausea, motion sickness, loss of appetite, constipation or diarrhea, and a high fever.

Adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulders)

A condition characterized by pain and stiffness in the shoulder joint. People with diabetes are usually the target of the disease and the pain can last for months or even years. They happen when the tissue around the shoulder joint becomes inflamed.

Symptoms may start gradually and disappear within a year or two. Doctors usually treat it with shoulder exercises and pain relievers.

Cluster headache

Cluster headache is severe pain on one side of the head, located at the temple or around the eye, that lasts for a short time (usually 30 minutes to an hour). It is accompanied by nasal congestion or a runny nose and sometimes a drooping eyelid, watery eyes, and a flushed face.

Arthritis

Inflammation of one or more joints, causing pain and stiffness that may worsen with age. There are different types of arthritis, each with different causes, including wear and tear on the joints, infections, and underlying diseases. Symptoms include pain, swelling, decreased range of motion, and stiffness. Drop Gout is a disease characterized by an increase in uric acid in the blood and its accumulation and crystallization in sodium monourate, deposited in the joints. Excess of these crystals causes flare-ups of acute arthritis, with great discomfort and pain. It can be difficult to diagnose as the symptoms are similar to other conditions. Gout attacks are usually treated with anti-inflammatory medications. Kidney stone The main symptom of a kidney stone is intense pain in the lower back that can limit movement, in addition to pain when urinating, cloudy urine and fever above 38ºC. In the presence of signs and symptoms indicative of a kidney stone, it is important to consult the urologist so that tests are carried out and the best treatment begins.

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS)

It is chronic arm or leg pain that develops after injury, surgery, stroke, or heart attack. The exact cause of complex regional pain syndrome is unknown, but it may involve abnormal inflammation or nerve dysfunction.

The condition is characterized by pain that is more intense than expected considering the injury that caused it.

Broken bones Broken bones, known as a fracture, can happen after an accident, for example. The three most common signs of a broken bone are pain, swelling, and deformity. However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell if a bone is broken if it is not dislocated. herpes zoster

The condition causes painful skin irritation that can appear as a band of blisters on the trunk. The pain may persist even after the irritation subsides, called postherpetic neuralgia.

Sciatica pain

Sciatica is pain along the sciatic nerves. These nerves extend from the lower back, through the buttocks, and down the legs, ending just below the knee. A herniated disc, complications from osteoarthritis, injury, or the narrowing of the spinal canal can cause compression, inflammation, or irritation of the nerve, causing pain.

trigeminal neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, intense facial pain. It is often described as a sharp pain, or like having an electric shock to the jaw, teeth, or gums.

It usually happens in short, unpredictable attacks that can last anywhere from a few seconds to about two minutes and stop as suddenly as they start. In most cases, trigeminal neuralgia only affects one side of the face, with the pain usually felt in the lower part of the face.

acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that occurs mainly due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or the presence of gallstones, causing severe abdominal pain that comes on suddenly and is extremely disabling.

fibromyalgia

The long-term condition causes pain throughout the body. In addition to generalized pain, patients may also experience increased sensitivity to pain, extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness, difficulty sleeping, problems with mental processes, headaches, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).