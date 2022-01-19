Distance from the area and badly hit corner: Sobis reveals “help” to Inter in a game for Cruzeiro, in 2016 | football

Rafael Sobis left his playing career almost two months ago. When he was an athlete, he had sincerity as one of the hallmarks. Now, off the pitch, it goes the same way. And it caused controversy with a matter involving Cruzeiro and Internacional.

Sobis is one of the great idols in Colorado history and ended his career wearing the starred shirt last year. But it was a game from 2016, his first year in Belo Horizonte, that generated complaints, after an interview with Duda Garbi’s channel.

The two teams faced each other in the 37th round of the Brasileirão that year, in Beira-Rio. If Cruzeiro won, they would relegate Inter for the first time in history. Colorado won 1-0, but ended the relegation confirmed in the last round. Sobis gave a “little help” to the club where it was revealed, according to his own statement.

– A lot of people from Inter called me. Look at the game. I didn’t enter the area. But why would I say that at the time, you know?

“You can see the whole game, I didn’t enter the penalty area. Nobody noticed, and it was a game that didn’t influence (for Cruzeiro)”

The striker remembers a specific move, in which he took the corner and, on purpose, hit it with a lot of height, in the hands of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes. According to Sobis, the feeling was that Cruzeiro was close to opening the scoring at that moment.

– There was a corner, and we feel the game, right? Wow, we’re close to scoring.

“I took the corner in the sky, man. I took the corner, the ball traveled a lot, a lot. I took the corner, and I don’t hit it that way (laughs). The ball was in Danilo’s hand”

The move even generated a scolding from Mano Menezes, then Cruzeiro’s coach.

– When I knocked, it was on the side of our bank. Man, Mano Menezes cursed me. He cursed me a lot, because I think he noticed, you know… I don’t care about the ball. And I told him to calm down, the game is 0-0.

Sobis said that he received thanks from people who worked at Inter in 2016 and recalls that he was close to scoring in an unpretentious move.

– Even Fernando Carvalho thanked me, Lisca thanked me, spoke to me before the game. There was a time when I kicked cross and the ball almost went in… nothing to do with it, almost from the corner. If you do, I’d be screwed. Of course it wouldn’t be my fault, 37 games, right? But people always have to blame someone else.