Djokovic’s Sponsor Will Talk to Tennis Player After Controversy

Two days after being deported, Novak Djokovic continues to feel the impacts of his controversial time in Australia. Lacoste, the French clothing brand that sponsors the tennis player, said it would get in touch with the Serbian as soon as possible to “review the events” that followed the world number 1 in the last week. He is out of the Australian Open after a court case because of visa issues regarding lack of proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

“As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia. We wish you all an excellent tournament and thank the organizers for all their efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in good conditions for players, staff and spectators,” the company said in an official statement.

Lacoste is the first Djokovic sponsor to break the silence and put the tennis player’s support in check. According to the US press, the contract between the parties is around U$9 million (R$49.7 million at the current price). The agreement was signed in 2017, when the Serbian left the Japanese Uniclo.

According to Forbes magazine, Djokovic earned in 2021 about US$ 30 million (R$ 165.7 million) with sponsorships. Among the other brands that support the tennis player are the French automaker Peugeot and the sports equipment company Asics.

The statement from the French company comes on the heels of yet another headache for the Serbian tennis player. France approved the vaccination passport on Sunday. Thus, athletes who intend to compete on French soil must present proof of immunization, something that Djokovic does not have because he refuses to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

It is therefore likely that the number 1 in the world will not be in the bracket at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season. In this way, the French company will not have its biggest poster boy in the biggest French tournament of the year, which is also the biggest stage for promoting the brand, in Paris.

The world number 1 landed in Australia just over a week ago and presented a medical certificate that would exempt him from taking the vaccine against covid-19. The argument was that he had already been infected with the virus in December and recovered, but the Australian government did not recognize the document.

The Serb was detained in an immigration hotel and thus began a judicial saga, which ended last Sunday, when the court unanimously ruled for the athlete’s deportation. The decision is final and there is no further possibility of appeal. Even if there were, there would be no more chances for Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open, due to lack of time.

Loss of sponsorship and sporting impact

Djokovic is not the first sportsman to have problems with sponsors due to the denialist stance in the pandemic. NFL star Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has had his contract with health organization Prevea Health canceled after nine years after declaring he had not been vaccinated.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers claimed to be allergic to one of the components of Pfizer and Moderna’s immunizers, in addition to erroneously linking vaccines against covid-19 with the possibility of infertility. However, the quarterback did not feel the sporting impact of his positioning, playing normally in the NFL.

Another notorious anti-vaccination figure in American sport, point guard Kyrie Irving, of the Brooklyn Nets, lived a different situation with Nike, with whom he has a contract worth US$ 11 million (R$ 60.9 million). The brand, the player’s main sponsor, preferred to remain silent about the athlete’s reluctant denialist positions. In contrast, the brand requires all its employees in offices in the United States to be vaccinated.

On the other hand, Irving lived in a similar situation to Djokovic in terms of sports, missing the beginning of the NBA regular season after being removed by the Nets for not having been vaccinated.

Kelly Slater, American surfing legend, is another one who couldn’t compete because he didn’t agree with the covid-19 vaccination. In December, the 11-time world champion surfer was out of the Haleiwa stage, the last stage of the Challenger Series, in Hawaii, where immunization is required.





Unlike Djokovic, who has already shown support, Slater has only one deal with Breitling, a Swiss luxury watch brand that has not taken a position on the surfer’s opinions. The American also carries the name of Outerknown, its own brand of sustainable clothing launched in 2015.