doctor explains what cervical cancer is

Actress Françoise Forton died last Sunday (16/1), at age 64, a victim of complications from cervical cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1989, underwent several treatments, but did not survive the return of the tumor.

January is precisely the month of awareness and prevention of cervical cancer. With early diagnosis and proper treatment, the disease can be cured. This type of tumor is the fourth most common among women worldwide.

In an early stage, cervical cancer has no symptoms. Therefore, it is essential that women seek frequent gynecological examinations with collection of cytological material. The oncologist at Oncoclínicas Brasília, Claudia Ottaiano, recommends that patients seek an oncology service immediately if cancer is confirmed.

“In more initial cases of precursor lesions of cancer, treatment can be done on an outpatient basis”, highlights the specialist. She comments that, in severe cases of the disease, doctors try to understand if the tumor affects the bladder and rectum, or even if there has been spread to other organs.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of cervical cancer are irregular menstrual bleeding, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, bleeding after intercourse, and pain in the lower abdomen.

In the most advanced stages, the patient may have severe pelvic pain, anemia, pain in the lumbar region, changes in urination and in bowel habits.

papillomavirus

Papillomavirus (HPVs) infection is the most important risk factor for cervical cancer. The prevention of this infection, which occurs through sexual intercourse, is an important measure to avoid this cancer.

Most types of HPV have warts on the skin, which can appear on the arms, chest, hands or feet. Other types are found primarily in the membranes and moist surface layers that line organs and body parts that open to the outside.

“Subtypes 16 and 18, also called high risk, are related to 70% of cervical cancer cases. The best way to avoid infection by this virus is to have been vaccinated”, warns Ottaiano.

Since 2017, the Ministry of Health has implemented the use of the tetravalent vaccine in the vaccination schedule for girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years. According to the specialist, women, even vaccinated, should maintain routines of gynecological exams and annual Pap smear collection or at an interval indicated by the doctor.

Prevention

In the case of cervical cancer, there is a phase without symptoms, known as the pre-clinical phase, where the precursor lesions of the disease develop. This is identified by the preventive test called Pap smear, which is essential for the healing of patients.

For Ottaiano, the Pap smear is quick and doesn’t bother much. Performed during the gynecological examination, it collects samples of cells that line the uterine cervix with a kind of brush. “This collected material is studied by the pathologist, allowing the identification of altered cells, whether cancer or precursor cells”, explains the doctor.

In addition, the use of condoms during sexual intercourse is essential to reduce the risk of transmission and infection by the human papillomavirus. Transmission can also occur at birth.