‘Doctors are all sick’, says union about strike in SP

Exhaustion, lack of professionals and lack of input and infrastructure in UBSs (basic health units) in São Paulo. These are the complaints of Simesp (São Paulo Doctors Union) when announcing the stoppage of the class in the city’s primary care for next Wednesday (19).

To the UOL, a representative of the entity declared that professionals have resigned because of the increase in demands and says that there is no expansion in the number of professionals. The SMS (Municipal Health Department) responds. He says he has already signed 280 contracts since December and authorized another 700.

Yesterday (17), the union and other representatives of the class met with the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, but did not reach a consensus. SMS says it will extend the opening hours at the UBSs to relieve the flow and create flu tents, one of the demands of the category.

The proposal closed by the medical class is for a 24-hour stoppage in the UBSs from the morning of Wednesday (19). The union says the stoppage is allowed without a minimum contingent because a basic unit is not considered emergency care — unlike emergency rooms. The entity estimates that the strike will involve 300 to 400 professionals. An act is scheduled in front of the City Hall for 15:00 on Wednesday.

Aparecido regrets the situation, says he has met the demands of the class, but guarantees that the system will continue to work in the city even with the stoppage.

Covid and burnout

Full UBSs, queues that beat 4 hours of waiting and lack of professionals. According to physician Vanessa Araújo, from the municipal network of São Paulo and representative of the simesp, this is a an increasingly common scenario in the capital’s 469 basic units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, the UBSs have focused not only on the basic functions of serving the population, but also as a gateway for those with respiratory symptoms.

“The teams are having to deal with the demands that were already theirs, such as disease prevention or monitoring of pregnant women, chronic diseases and developing children, along with respiratory symptoms, which have exploded now. But these units have not received any hiring of professionals extras”, says Araújo.

We’ve reached a point where we can’t anymore. Everyone sick, who is not away by covid or burnout, is resigning. There’s no way not to estimate collapse.

Vanessa Araújo, doctor and representative of Simesp

In the claim, the union asks for an increase from 1,300 to 1,500 doctors in basic care to supply two avenues:

From 500 to 600 to supply professionals on leave due to respiratory conditions or burnout;

From 800 to 900 doctors (one to two per UBS, depending on the size) to exclusively treat respiratory symptoms.

To the UOL, Aparecido stated, after the meeting, that he had already contracted, together with the OSSs (Social Health Organizations), 280 professionals since December and has already authorized the hiring of 700 more, which would give at least 980 more health professionals, from different categories, to help increase demand.

The list of professionals on leave is updated every Thursday in the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department. The most recent is from the 13th, there were 3,193 employees in the sector on leave, 1,403 with covid-19 and 1,683 with flu syndrome.

SMS highlights that the number is small if we consider the 94,526 professionals in direct administration and OSSs. The number, however, doubled in a week. Until the 6th, there were 1,585 professionals on leave, almost half of the following update.

In addition to hiring more professionals, Simesp makes two other main requirements:

Immediate replacement of supplies, medicines and basic materials, such as gloves and masks;

Creation of flu in part of the UBSs.

“Everything is missing. There are no materials for health professionals to perform the most basic tasks, such as a glove. Some basic medicines too.

“About the flu, we suggest tents for separate care. We see cross-contamination, people go to the unit for a common consultation or vaccination and end up contaminating themselves. It is a very deficient structure”, he denounces.

It is an agenda that goes far beyond the interests of workers, it is the interest of providing dignified assistance to the population. We’re not asking for anything out of this world, making fanciful claims. These are fair claims. It’s a cry for help.

Vanessa Araújo, doctor and representative of Simesp

There were hirings and there is dialogue, says SMS

To the UOL, SMS stated that it saw the stoppage announcement “with strangeness”, as it says it holds weekly meetings of a technical table with the participation of Simesp and affirms that there is dialogue. After yesterday’s meeting, the folder says it has responded to the following requests:

Hiring of 280 doctors and nursing professionals since December and authorization of 700 more;

Payment of 100% of the bank of hours accumulated up to December 31 of last year, made this month, with January salaries;

Payment of all overtime and overtime on the payroll for the respective month;

Authorization for OSSs to purchase medicines and supplies on an emergency basis;

Opening of 165 “pole units”, which concentrate high patient demand, on weekends;

Application of operation of 33 AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) and UBSs, from 19:00 to 22:00, and of six other units from 12:00 to 24:00, in order to relieve the demand;

Assembly of 23 tents to accommodate respiratory symptoms.

I mean, we did practically everything, we are doing, to keep the units open. It’s just that the union has no way. They want to declare a strike anyway. But we are hiring another 700 professionals.

Edson Aparecido, Municipal Health Secretary of São Paulo

In an interview with UOL yesterday, Aparecido had already stated that it is possible to guarantee care in the municipal health network, even with a strike. “When there were movements of this nature, we were always able to relocate professionals and there was never a shortage of doctors for care,” he said.

“It’s not the first time the union has taken this attitude. [convocar paralisação]. He has already announced a strike in other difficult times to face the pandemic. It is worth mentioning that doctors and health professionals were responsible and stood by the population”, concluded the SMS, in response.