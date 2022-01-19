Does Cravo e a Rosa end when on Globo? Know the date of the last chapter of the rerun

the rerun of The Carnation and the Rose in the afternoons of Globe It already has an end date. The plot by Walcyr Carrasco, who inaugurated the new dramaturgy track with the mission of raising the audience will remain on for nine months.

A feuilleton inspired by A Megera Domada, by William Shakespeare, with references to the soap opera O Machão, by Ivani Ribeiro, the soap opera was a bet by Globo. The carioca channel brought back the story to boost the ratings of the track, which had been having problems for years with losses to Record.

When does the rerun of O Cravo e a Rosa end?

According to information obtained by the entertain, the rerun of O Cravo e a Rosa will be on air until September. The plot, which premiered on December 6, 2021, will have its last chapter aired on September 2nd.

Thereby, the re-exhibit on Globo will have a total of 195 chapters. The number is only slightly lower than the original novel version. Originally aired between June 26, 2000 and March 9, 2001, the story has 221 chapters.

Globe bet

the carioca broadcaster cast O Cravo e a Rosa to rebuild the audience of the time slot. The network has been suffering from competition from Record for years. Several attractions were tested there and nothing worked. And the bet has proved right so far.

The feuilleton signed by Walcyr Carrasco has been achieving significant audience ratings and has ensured the isolated leadership. So far, the rerun accumulates 11.9 partial average points in Greater São Paulo, the main square in the country. And the trend is for growth in the ratings of the plot. That’s because, it went from 11 points in the opening week to close to 14 points.

the substitute

Recently, there has been speculation on social networks about some soap operas that may be the likely replacements for the plot of Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis). However, it is still very early and Globo has not hit the hammer on which plot will have a special edition on the track.

What is certain is that the replacement for O Cravo e a Rosa It won’t be a nine o’clock soap opera. This is because Globo already made it very clear when it launched the new schedule for afternoon soap operas that this track will only be intended for productions at 6 pm and 7 pm. The 9 pm serials will only be shown again at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo.

